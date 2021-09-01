checkAd

LA Metro selects Arcadis to provide environmental services, construction support

Amsterdam, September 1, 2021 – Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets, today announced it has been selected by the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Authority (Metro) to assist the agency in operational and capital improvements targeted at increased sustainability, transit accessibility and expanded service opportunities in advance of the city 2028 Olympic Games.

As part of this three-year contract, Arcadis will provide support for Metro’s storage tank program, existing operations and select capital improvement programs. Specifically, Arcadis will deliver environmental services for a wide range of projects that support solid waste, recycling and hazardous waste compliance at Metro sites. The work will span Southern California, including some of the region’s most economically disadvantaged areas. The contract has two one-year optional extensions.

To ensure its technical services meet the needs of the community, Arcadis has integrated social impact and environmental stewardship goals into its service delivery plan. The team will adhere to cost-effective measures for managing resources efficiently, minimizing waste and reducing greenhouse gas emissions from project related travel. Using innovative tools like virtual reality to connect remote experts with field staff will lessen Arcadis’ carbon footprint, while the newly developed Irys app will be available to both Metro and the community to foster transparent engagement and encourage beneficial decision-making.

“Arcadis is proud to help LA Metro ensure sustainability and community improvement are at the forefront of mobility preparations needed to get the county ready to host the world at the 2028 Olympic Games. Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do. We look forward to helping drive greener operations and a positive impact on the local neighborhoods,” Arcadis CEO Peter Oosterveer said.

“LA Metro’s Environmental Compliance and Sustainability Department (ECSD) looks forward to working with the Arcadis team again on our fuel storage tank program and environmental compliance for Metro bus and rail operations,” said Tom Kefalas, deputy executive officer for LA Metro’s ECSD. “We welcome Arcadis as a key team member on our current and future sustainability goals.”  

Additionally, Arcadis is committed to its mission of improving quality of life, and will be investing substantial volunteer time and support for community organizations in Los Angeles. These contributions will be focused on workforce development, education, training and community
engagement targeted primarily toward underserved populations and the unhoused.

Improving quality of life

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS
Monika Grabek
Mobile: +31 6 11 40 36 96
E-mail: monika.grabek@arcadis.com

ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS
Jurgen Pullens
Mobile: +31 6 51599483
E-mail: jurgen.pullens@arcadis.com

ABOUT ARCADIS
Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are over 27,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

Attachment





