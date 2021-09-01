checkAd

Celyad Oncology Announces September 2021 Conferences Schedule

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celyad Oncology SA (Euronext & Nasdaq: CYAD), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer, today announced that the Company plans to participate at the following conferences in September 2021:

2021 Wells Fargo Virtual Healthcare Conference
Dates: Thursday, September 9 – Friday, September 10, 2021
Presentation date: Thursday, September 9
Time: 11:20 a.m. ET / 05:20 p.m. CET
Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO
A webcast link will be available on the Events section of the Celyad Oncology website.

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Dates: Monday, September 13 - Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Presentation: On-demand starting September 13, 7 a.m. ET / 1 p.m. CET
Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO

Baird’s 2021 Virtual Global Healthcare Conference
Dates: Tuesday, September 14 – Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Presentation date: Tuesday, September 14
Time: 3:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 p.m. CET
Presenter: Filippo Petti, CEO

About Celyad Oncology SA

Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. The Company is developing a pipeline of allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous (personalized) CAR T cell therapy candidates for the treatment of both hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Celyad Oncology was founded in 2007 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium and New York, NY. The Company has received funding from the Walloon Region (Belgium) to support the advancement of its CAR T cell therapy programs. For more information, please visit www.celyad.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may include statements regarding: the safety and clinical activity of Celyad Oncology’s pipelines and financial condition, results of operation and business outlook. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which might cause actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risk and uncertainty includes the expected date of the Phase 1 trial initiation by year-end 2020, our development of additional shRNA-based allogenic candidates from our CYAD-200 series towards clinical trial, and the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and government measures implemented in response thereto. A further list and description of these risks, uncertainties and other risks can be found in Celyad Oncology’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and reports, including in its Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020 and subsequent filings and reports by Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology’s actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Sara Zelkovic
Communications & Investor Relations Director
Celyad Oncology
investors@celyad.com  		Daniel Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com 




Disclaimer

