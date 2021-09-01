checkAd

Elis Acquisition of PureWashrooms in the UK

Acquisition of PureWashrooms in the UK

  

Saint-Cloud, September 1, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the acquisition of 100% of PureWashrooms Limited.

PureWashrooms is a 30 employee washroom service company, based in Coventry, United Kingdom, which mainly covers the Midlands region and provides a wide range of products and services.
It posted revenue of c. €3m in 2020 with very good profitability. Since the acquisition of Berendsen, Elis has mainly been offering Flat Linen and Workwear services in the UK. This acquisition will accelerate Elis’ development in Hygiene & Well Being, a segment where Elis generated c. €560m worldwide in 2020 and has a strong know-how. This acquisition will be consolidated from 1 September 2021.

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

