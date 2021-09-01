Elis Buys PureWashrooms with EUR 3 Million Revenue
(PLX AI) – Elis Acquisition of PureWashrooms in the UK.PureWashrooms is a 30 employee washroom service company, based in Coventry, United KingdomIt posted revenue of EUR 3 million in 2020
- (PLX AI) – Elis Acquisition of PureWashrooms in the UK.
- PureWashrooms is a 30 employee washroom service company, based in Coventry, United Kingdom
- It posted revenue of EUR 3 million in 2020
