Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Elis Buys PureWashrooms with EUR 3 Million Revenue (PLX AI) – Elis Acquisition of PureWashrooms in the UK.PureWashrooms is a 30 employee washroom service company, based in Coventry, United KingdomIt posted revenue of EUR 3 million in 2020



