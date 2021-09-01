Recording of the 6 months 2021 Investor Conference Webinar

checkAd

On August 31, 2021 JSC Olainfarm organized its Investor Conference Webinar. During the webinar Jānis Buks, the chairman of the Management Board and Jānis Leimanis, member of the Management Board analyzed the financial results of 6 months 2021 and informed about other recent activities within the company.

The recording of the webinar is available online: https://bit.ly/3mLB6WY; and the presentation, demonstrated during the webinar, is available in the attachment. Methodology for alternative performance indicators is disclosed in Audited Annual report for 2020 (page 64).

Olainfarm thanks all participants, who joined the webinar, and encourages everybody to follow company’s announcements to get information on the next webinar!

Olainfarm, a part of Olainfarm Group, is one of the leading pharmaceutical companies in the Baltic States offering high quality medicine and chemical pharmaceutical products. The Group’s business strategy “FORWARD” highlights the main company’s vision – to become one of the TOP10 Central and Eastern European manufacturing companies by 2025.

With nearly 50 years of expertise, Olainfarm Group delivers sustainable healthcare products and services with added value to patients in more than 50 countries all over the world via its key subsidiaries – pharmaceutical company Olainfarm, food supplements & medical devices producer Silvanols, elastic & compression material producer Tonus Elast, pharmacy chain Latvijas Aptieka and healthcare & diagnostics centres DiaMed & OlainMed.

Additional information: 
Jānis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

