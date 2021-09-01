Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BioMerieux Earnings Better Than Expected; Outlook Confirmed (PLX AI) – BioMerieux half year adjusted EBIT EUR 374 million vs. estimate EUR 312 million.Half year revenue EUR 1,574 million vs. estimate EUR 1,553 millionConfirms its annual guidance of organic sales growth at neutral to mid-single digit rate and …



