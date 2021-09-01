checkAd

TheraVet Announces the Appointment of Veerle Zonnekeyn as Director of Regulatory Affairs

TheraVet SA (code ISIN: BE0974387194 - mnémonique: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announced the appointment of Veerle Zonnekeyn as Director of Regulatory Affairs for TheraVet. She will be responsible for preparing the marketing authorization application for VISCO-VET in osteoarthritis in dogs in Europe and the United States. With this appointment, TheraVet strengthens its regulatory expertise in the veterinary field and more particularly in companion animals.

Prior to joining TheraVet, Veerle Zonnekeyn was Director of Regulatory Affairs at Elanco, the world's 2nd largest animal health company, where she led the teams dedicated to the submission and approval of veterinary products by the European Medicines Agency. Veerle Zonnekeyn holds a degree in veterinary medicine from the University of Ghent (Belgium) and a postgraduate degree in regulatory affairs from the University of Wales and TOPRA1. She has more than 20 years of experience in animal health.

Enrico Bastianelli, Chief Executive Officer of TheraVet, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Veerle to the TheraVet team. Her experience and expertise will be invaluable as we continue to expand and accelerate the commercialization of our products in our target markets."

Veerle Zonnekeyn, Director of Regulatory Affairs, said: "I am very excited to join TheraVet and its teams. I look forward to working on the development of new products and solutions to treat osteoarticular diseases in our pets. I am also excited about the opportunity to take on a new challenge in guiding the team through the regulatory requirements necessary to register their products."

Next financial updates

  • Half-year Financial Results of 2021, on September 30, 2021

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from osteoarticular diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet’s mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris et Brussels, its head office is in Jumet, Belgium, and it has a subsidiary in the US.
For more information, visit www.thera.vet

1 TOPRA is the professional organization for people working in the field of health regulatory affairs

