checkAd

DGAP-News SFC Energy receives low single-digit million euro order for portable SFC energy supply system highly mobile from the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement armasuisse

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.09.2021, 07:30  |  47   |   |   

DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
SFC Energy receives low single-digit million euro order for portable SFC energy supply system highly mobile from the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement armasuisse

01.09.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SFC Energy AG - Press release

SFC Energy receives low single-digit million euro order for portable SFC energy supply system highly mobile from the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement armasuisse

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 01, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received an order for a portable power supply system for the Swiss Defence Forces. The order volume amounts to a low single-digit million euro range and is revenue-effective in 2021.

The SFC energy network highly mobile provides reliable and permanent power supply for the terminal equipment of defence forces in action. This includes various systems such as radios, navigation devices, night vision devices, laser rangefinders, portable computers and PDAs - both stationary and portable.

Specially adapted to the high requirements of defence forces in action, the SFC power network is a highly efficient and flexible solution. It consists of the SFC fuel cell types JENNY 600S, JENNY 1200, EMILY 3000, the SFC Power Manager 3G, a powerful hybrid battery, a foldable solar panel, a methanol transfer unit as well as various cable connections. Methanol can be used as a fuel for all SFC fuel cell products in the network and enables a highly synergetic application concept.

In the field, the SFC power network reduces the load of the soldiers by up to 80 percent compared to conventional power supply solutions. The SFC Powermanager, an intelligent voltage converter, allows soldiers to power almost any device from available power sources such as fuel cells, solar panels or batteries. The portable EMILY fuel cell takes over the on-board power supply in and on the vehicle. At the same time, it is suitable for numerous other mobile and stationary applications.

Seite 1 von 3
SFC Energy Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News SFC Energy receives low single-digit million euro order for portable SFC energy supply system highly mobile from the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement armasuisse DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders SFC Energy receives low single-digit million euro order for portable SFC energy supply system highly mobile from the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement armasuisse 01.09.2021 / 07:30 …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Plc.: Suspension and Termination of Trading and Cancellation of Listing of ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Successful Annual General Meeting 2021 and subdued sales and earnings development in 1st ...
DGAP-News: CureVac's CVnCoV Phase 2b/3 Study Data Published in Preprints with The Lancet
DGAP-News: Erlebnis Akademie AG: Geschäftsverlauf des ersten Halbjahres 2021 von der fünfmonatigen ...
DGAP-News: Lünendonk-Studie: q.beyond gehört zu den zehn wachstumsstärksten IT-Dienstleistern in ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Thomas Hetmann scheidet mit sofortiger Wirkung aus dem Verwaltungsrat der LION ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Phase 2b/3-Studiendaten für CVnCoV auf Pre-Print-Server The Lancet veröffentlicht
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Bright Rock beginnt mit der ersten Bohrung in Wyoming
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: SFC Energy erhält Auftrag über einen niedrigen einstelligen Millionen-Euro-Betrag für portables SFC Energieversorgungssystem hochmobil des Schweizer Bundesamts für Rüstung armasuisse
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Original-Research: SFC Energy AG (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): Buy
dpa-AFX | Analysen: kaufen
21.08.21Die NEL-Aktie ist mir auch nach dem Megacrash noch zu teuer
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
19.08.21Aktien Europa: Talfahrt - Furcht vor Billiggeldentzug - Rohstoffwerte sacken ab
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
19.08.21SFC Energy: Nel ASA Partner meldet Rekordzahlen
4investors | Kommentare
19.08.21DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG reports strong operational growth in first half of 2021 - Best first half-year in the company's history
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
19.08.21DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG mit kraftvollem operativen Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Bestes erstes Halbjahr der Unternehmensgeschichte
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21SFC Energy und Nel ASA vereinbaren Kooperation zum Ersatz von Dieselgeneratoren
4investors | Kommentare
18.08.21DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Nel ASA enter into a joint development partnership for world's first integrated electrolyzer and hydrogen fuel cell system for industrial markets
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21DGAP-News: SFC Energy und Nel ASA schließen Entwicklungspartnerschaft für weltweit erstes integriertes Elektrolyseur- und Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellensystem für industrielle Märkte
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten