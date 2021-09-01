DGAP-News: SFC Energy AG / Key word(s): Incoming Orders SFC Energy receives low single-digit million euro order for portable SFC energy supply system highly mobile from the Swiss Federal Office for Defence Procurement armasuisse 01.09.2021 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, September 01, 2021 - SFC Energy AG (F3C:DE, ISIN: DE0007568578), a leading supplier of hydrogen and methanol fuel cells for stationary and mobile hybrid power solutions, has received an order for a portable power supply system for the Swiss Defence Forces. The order volume amounts to a low single-digit million euro range and is revenue-effective in 2021.

The SFC energy network highly mobile provides reliable and permanent power supply for the terminal equipment of defence forces in action. This includes various systems such as radios, navigation devices, night vision devices, laser rangefinders, portable computers and PDAs - both stationary and portable.

Specially adapted to the high requirements of defence forces in action, the SFC power network is a highly efficient and flexible solution. It consists of the SFC fuel cell types JENNY 600S, JENNY 1200, EMILY 3000, the SFC Power Manager 3G, a powerful hybrid battery, a foldable solar panel, a methanol transfer unit as well as various cable connections. Methanol can be used as a fuel for all SFC fuel cell products in the network and enables a highly synergetic application concept.

In the field, the SFC power network reduces the load of the soldiers by up to 80 percent compared to conventional power supply solutions. The SFC Powermanager, an intelligent voltage converter, allows soldiers to power almost any device from available power sources such as fuel cells, solar panels or batteries. The portable EMILY fuel cell takes over the on-board power supply in and on the vehicle. At the same time, it is suitable for numerous other mobile and stationary applications.