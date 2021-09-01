checkAd

DGAP-News Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG initiates research coverage

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG initiates research coverage

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG: Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG initiates research coverage

  • Target price of €44.00 and recommendation to buy ("Buy")
  • Third research coverage with a positive view on the share

Gruenwald, September 1, 2021 - Since yesterday, the share of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) (the "Company"), an independent producer of electricity from renewable sources, is additionally included in the research coverage of Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG. In its initial assessment, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers AG recommends buying ("Buy") the share of the Company with a price target of €44.00 per share.

In total, the share of the Company is now covered by three research houses, all of which recommend buying the share.

The Company has published a detailed overview of the analysts' assessment and further information on the share on its website (https://www.pacifico-renewables.com/de/investor-relations/).

 

About Pacifico Renewables Yield AG

Pacifico Renewables Yield AG is an independent energy producer listed on the open market of the Dusseldorf Stock Exchange with additional requirements (Primärmarkt) (ISIN: DE000A2YN371) with the aim of building up a gradually growing portfolio of plants for energy generation from renewable sources. With operational wind and photovoltaic power plants spread across Europe, the Company offers a clear and diversified profile with stable and predictable earnings.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, opinions, and forecasts concerning the future business situation, earnings situation, and results of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe", "estimate", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "will", or "should" and their negation and similar variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions, forecasts and assumptions of the Management Board of Pacifico Renewables Yield AG and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, therefore actual results, performance and events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein should not be construed as guarantees of future performance or results and are not necessarily reliable indicators of whether or not such results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are only valid on the date of this publication. We will not update the information, forward-looking statements or conclusions contained in this release in light of subsequent events or circumstances, nor will we reflect subsequent events or circumstances or correct inaccuracies that arise after the date of this release as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, and we do not assume any obligation to do so. We do not assume any responsibility whatsoever that the forward- looking statements or assumptions contained herein will occur.

