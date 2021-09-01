checkAd

Nilfisk Q2 2021 results Organic growth of 38.5% and sustained strong order intake across regions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 07:30  |  49   |   |   

Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, today announced financial results for Q2 2021 in line with the preliminary numbers provided in the Trading Update announced on July 13, 2021 (Announcement 20/2021).

Q2 2021 highlights

  • We saw strong demand in the quarter with organic growth of 38.5% in the total business following organic growth of 11.9% in Q1. Revenue was 257.8 mEUR driven by substantially higher order intake. Most regions and segments contributed to the strong performance. This growth is result of a broad-based market recovery combined with the successful activation of several business initiatives

  • The branded professional business posted organic growth of 42.8% and was the major driver of the Group’s sales uplift in the quarter. Our business initiatives had the strongest impact in Europe and Americas

  • Europe posted organic growth of 46.0% with positive performance across markets, driven by higher demand levels and an increased activity within large accounts, including a large order of autonomous cleaning machines for a leading retailer. In Americas, organic growth was 40.4%, mainly driven by strong order intake in the US as a result of broadened distribution and growth within Strategic Accounts

  • The Consumer business continued its positive development, posting organic growth of 7.1% after strong growth of 34.0% in Q1 and on top of its 21.1% growth in Q2 2020. Growth in the Consumer business has benefitted from our renewed focus on this business and the successful launch of an innovative high pressure washer range. Consumer demand is still fueled by higher spending for home improvement products, partially impacted by the pandemic

  • Along the same lines as Consumer, our Private Label customers experienced high demand for their products. As a result, our Private Label business posted strong organic growth of 46.6% in the quarter, following the 28.7% growth in Q1

  • Driven by the positive effect of high volume and increased capacity utilization, our gross margin improved by 1.0 percentage point compared to Q2 2020, reaching 40.9% and compensating for the negative impact of higher logistics and raw materials costs

  • Due to substantially higher sales in Q2 2021, improved cost structure, and increased capacity in production units, the overhead cost ratio improved by 7.7 percentage points over prior year. Overhead costs grew by 5.6 mEUR due to significant higher business activity during the quarter
    Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nilfisk Q2 2021 results Organic growth of 38.5% and sustained strong order intake across regions Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, today announced financial results for Q2 2021 in line with the preliminary numbers provided in the Trading Update announced on July 13, 2021 (Announcement 20/2021). Q2 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
Futu Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Friendable’s Fan Pass Platform Launches “Artist Pro” Services for Next-Level Marketing
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Victory Square Technologies Reports Record 6th Consecutive Quarter With Positive Net Income & ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...