Nilfisk Q2 2021 results Organic growth of 38.5% and sustained strong order intake across regions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.09.2021, 07:30 | 49 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 07:30 | Nilfisk, a leading provider of professional cleaning products and services, today announced financial results for Q2 2021 in line with the preliminary numbers provided in the Trading Update announced on July 13, 2021 (Announcement 20/2021). Q2 2021 highlights We saw strong demand in the quarter with organic growth of 38.5% in the total business following organic growth of 11.9% in Q1. Revenue was 257.8 mEUR driven by substantially higher order intake. Most regions and segments contributed to the strong performance. This growth is result of a broad-based market recovery combined with the successful activation of several business initiatives





The branded professional business posted organic growth of 42.8% and was the major driver of the Group’s sales uplift in the quarter. Our business initiatives had the strongest impact in Europe and Americas





Europe posted organic growth of 46.0% with positive performance across markets, driven by higher demand levels and an increased activity within large accounts, including a large order of autonomous cleaning machines for a leading retailer. In Americas, organic growth was 40.4%, mainly driven by strong order intake in the US as a result of broadened distribution and growth within Strategic Accounts





The Consumer business continued its positive development, posting organic growth of 7.1% after strong growth of 34.0% in Q1 and on top of its 21.1% growth in Q2 2020. Growth in the Consumer business has benefitted from our renewed focus on this business and the successful launch of an innovative high pressure washer range. Consumer demand is still fueled by higher spending for home improvement products, partially impacted by the pandemic





Along the same lines as Consumer, our Private Label customers experienced high demand for their products. As a result, our Private Label business posted strong organic growth of 46.6% in the quarter, following the 28.7% growth in Q1





Driven by the positive effect of high volume and increased capacity utilization, our gross margin improved by 1.0 percentage point compared to Q2 2020, reaching 40.9% and compensating for the negative impact of higher logistics and raw materials costs





Due to substantially higher sales in Q2 2021, improved cost structure, and increased capacity in production units, the overhead cost ratio improved by 7.7 percentage points over prior year. Overhead costs grew by 5.6 mEUR due to significant higher business activity during the quarter Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer