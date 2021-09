Nilfisk Organic Growth Jumped to 38.5% in Q2 vs 11.9% in Q1 Autor: PLX AI | 01.09.2021, 07:33 | 33 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 07:33 | (PLX AI) – Nilfisk organic growth jumped to 38.5% in Q2 from 11.9% in the previous quarter as demand was strong, the company said.Most regions and segments contributed to the strong performanceSays growth is result of a broad-based market recovery … (PLX AI) – Nilfisk organic growth jumped to 38.5% in Q2 from 11.9% in the previous quarter as demand was strong, the company said.Most regions and segments contributed to the strong performanceSays growth is result of a broad-based market recovery … (PLX AI) – Nilfisk organic growth jumped to 38.5% in Q2 from 11.9% in the previous quarter as demand was strong, the company said.

Most regions and segments contributed to the strong performance

Says growth is result of a broad-based market recovery combined with the successful activation of several business initiatives

Reiterates outlook from July 13, with FY adjusted EBITDA margin 13-15% and organic growth 12-16%. but says expects it to materialize in the upper end of the range

Says ongoing impact of supply chain constraints affecting almost every industry in the world, with substantially higher material and freight costs



