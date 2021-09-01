Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

Nilfisk Organic Growth Jumped to 38.5% in Q2 vs 11.9% in Q1 (PLX AI) – Nilfisk organic growth jumped to 38.5% in Q2 from 11.9% in the previous quarter as demand was strong, the company said.Most regions and segments contributed to the strong performanceSays growth is result of a broad-based market recovery …



