Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") announces, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to spin-off its precious and base metal project (Cupz Project) located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada, to its shareholders. For the purposes of completing the spin-off, Scotch Creek Ventures has incorporated Whiskey Glen Ventures Inc. ("Whiskey Glen"). The Company will transfer the property to the subsidiary in exchange for shares of Whiskey Glen, equivalent to the amount the Company invested in the property ($260,625) divided by $0.04 per share.

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Shareholders will receive 1 Whiskey Glen Ventures Inc. share for every 4.4 shares held in the Company

The spin-off will enable Scotch Creek to shift focus on expanding its lithium exploration efforts

Whiskey Glen Ventures Inc. will be well-positioned with the addition of the promising precious and base-metal Cupz project

Scotch Creek Ventures' CEO, David Ryan, commented, "the strategy behind the spin-off is to create two focused entities: Scotch Creek will purely focus on lithium exploration while Whiskey Glen will focus on precious and base metal exploration. We believe that both our lithium and base metal properties are of high geological potential and that the spin-off creates substantial value for our shareholders and upon the conclusion of this spin-off, our shareholders will hold shares in two publicly traded companies that offer greater flexibility and focus to further develop and grow the respective companies."

The Cupz Project is a prospective gold and copper project with the potential for some lead, zinc, and silver. Based on the number of shares currently outstanding, the spin-off would amount to 1 share of Whiskey Glen for every 4.4 shares of the Company. The number of shares may change due to warrant or option exercises prior to the date of distribution and/or additional financing is undertaken by the Company. The Company will dividend its shares of Whiskey Glen to the shareholders once it has filed a prospectus to make Whiskey Glen a reporting issuer.