checkAd

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021, 08:00  |  32   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") announces, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to spin-off its precious and base …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") announces, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to spin-off its precious and base metal project (Cupz Project) located in the Esmeralda County, Nevada, to its shareholders. For the purposes of completing the spin-off, Scotch Creek Ventures has incorporated Whiskey Glen Ventures Inc. ("Whiskey Glen"). The Company will transfer the property to the subsidiary in exchange for shares of Whiskey Glen, equivalent to the amount the Company invested in the property ($260,625) divided by $0.04 per share.

Foto: Accesswire
  • Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Shareholders will receive 1 Whiskey Glen Ventures Inc. share for every 4.4 shares held in the Company
  • The spin-off will enable Scotch Creek to shift focus on expanding its lithium exploration efforts
  • Whiskey Glen Ventures Inc. will be well-positioned with the addition of the promising precious and base-metal Cupz project

Scotch Creek Ventures' CEO, David Ryan, commented, "the strategy behind the spin-off is to create two focused entities: Scotch Creek will purely focus on lithium exploration while Whiskey Glen will focus on precious and base metal exploration. We believe that both our lithium and base metal properties are of high geological potential and that the spin-off creates substantial value for our shareholders and upon the conclusion of this spin-off, our shareholders will hold shares in two publicly traded companies that offer greater flexibility and focus to further develop and grow the respective companies."

The Cupz Project is a prospective gold and copper project with the potential for some lead, zinc, and silver. Based on the number of shares currently outstanding, the spin-off would amount to 1 share of Whiskey Glen for every 4.4 shares of the Company. The number of shares may change due to warrant or option exercises prior to the date of distribution and/or additional financing is undertaken by the Company. The Company will dividend its shares of Whiskey Glen to the shareholders once it has filed a prospectus to make Whiskey Glen a reporting issuer.

Seite 1 von 2
Scotch Creek Ventures Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Announces Strategic Public Spinoff Plan to Create Shareholder Value VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:SCV)(FSE:7S2)(OTC PINK:SCVFF) ("Scotch Creek" or the "Company") announces, subject to regulatory approval, it intends to spin-off its precious and base …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Element79 Gold Announces Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and Equity Line Drawdown Request
Petroteq Receives Confirmation of Proof of Funds From Bidder
Thermic Science Completes Prototype Designs and Component Specifications for its Retail Thermic ...
IONIC Brands Corp. Announces Record Sales of US$8.3 Million in Second Quarter 2021
Empowers Kai Medical Laboratory Launches Revenue Generating Program Targeting More Than 500 Texas ...
Vitro Biopharma Acquires Fitore Nutrition and Infinivive MD, Adding Revenues from Innovative Stem ...
ClickStream Initiates Shareholder Ambassador Program
Great Atlantic Receives Drilling Permit for the Otter Brook Gold Showing Located In Its 100% Owned ...
CMC's Spectacular Geochemical Survey Results Continue to Validate and Expand Airborne Geophysical ...
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. Announces Final Results of its Self Tender Offer
Titel
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
RedHill Biopharma Ltd Announces RedHill's Opaganib Strong Delta Variant Inhibition
Petroteq Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
RedHill Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Strategic Additions to ...
MorphoSys and Incyte Announce the European Commission Approval of Minjuvi(R) (tafasitamab) in ...
AMPD Ventures Inc. Announces Establishment of European Subsidiary, Engages With Equinix, Inc. for ...
Findit Features Members US Air Purifiers, Hip Hop Bling, and GTX Corp Who Utilize Findit Marketing ...
United Lithium Corp. Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Nuinsco’s El Sid Gold Project Achieves Two Milestones with Receipt of Environmental Permit and ...
Petroteq Energy Announces Sale of Additional Load of Oil
Support.com Provides Update on Merger Transaction Process
EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information
Support.com Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
Cielo Announces the Closing of the Purchase of the Fort Saskatchewan Industrial Site and CDN$12m ...
HIVE Blockchain Receives MCTO
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
25.08.21Scotch Creek Completes Geophysics Survey in Clayton Valley
Accesswire | Analysen
10.08.21Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Completes HSAMT Geophysical Survey field work on its Clayton Valley Macallan Project and commences Geophysical survey on its Highlands Project
Accesswire | Analysen
03.08.21Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. beginnt geophysikalische HSAMT-Vermessung im Clayton Valley, Projekt Macallan, Nevada
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
03.08.21Scotch Creek Ventures Inc. Commences HSAMT Geophysical Survey at Clayton Valley, Macallan Project, Nevada
Accesswire | Analysen