Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update
LONDON, UK and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with production and development operations focused in Converse County, Wyoming, USA, announces its results as at and for the three months ending June 30, 2021 and operations update as of August 31, 2021.
Operating Highlights at August 31, 2021 from the August 17, 2021 Update
- COPL's Wyoming assets continue to perform significantly ahead of expectation
- Current Oil Production at August 31 st is 2,720 bbl./d (gross), 1,604 bbl./d (net) a 24% increase from the operations update on August 17 th , and an increase of 123% from 1,220bbl/d (gross), 706 bbl./d (net) at April 1 st
- Successful recompletion of the 3 rd marginal/shut-in oil well of 12 at Cole Creek
- Oil discovery at the 100% working interest Barron Flats Federal Unit (Deep) exploratory well expected to open new field developments. Six (6) oil bearing sands totalling 246' (net porous sand)/282' (gross sand) intersected. Production casing is currently being set to total depth of 9,220'.
- Strong outlook for COPL year end
- Oil production at the Barron Flats Shannon Unit will continue to increase due to strong gas injection response
- Oil production at the Cole Creek Unit will continue to increase through the recompletion of marginal and shut-in wells
- Barron Flats Federal (Deep) 100% oil discovery to be tested through casing. The testing program will lead to initial production and define a further exploration/appraisal and an exploitation strategy for the targeted reservoirs
- Reviewing other value enhancing asset acquisitions in Wyoming
Arthur Millholland, President & CEO, commented:
"Our Wyoming assets continue to perform well beyond our initial expectations as I indicated in the August 17 th operating update. Crude oil production has increased 123% from April 1 st , and continues to increase weekly. In fact, crude oil production has increased by 24% from our last update just two weeks ago. The increase in crude oil production is due to the ongoing enhanced gas injection program, commencing on April 1 st . As such, oil production will continue to increase as the surface well site production facilities are enhanced to handle the increased oil production rates and associated higher working pressures.
