Canadian Overseas Petroleum Reports Q2 2021 Results and Operations Update

LONDON, UK and CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited ("COPL" or the "Company") (CSE:XOP)(LSE:COPL), an international oil and gas exploration, production and development company with production and development operations focused in Converse County, Wyoming, USA, announces its results as at and for the three months ending June 30, 2021 and operations update as of August 31, 2021.

Operating Highlights at August 31, 2021 from the August 17, 2021 Update