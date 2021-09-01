checkAd

DGAP-News Instone Real Estate Group SE: Board Appointments of Kruno Crepulja and Andreas Gräf Prolonged Prematurely - Conversion into a SE Completed

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Board Appointments of Kruno Crepulja and Andreas Gräf Prolonged Prematurely - Conversion into a SE Completed

Board Appointments of Kruno Crepulja and Andreas Gräf Prolonged Prematurely - Conversion into a SE Completed

- CEO and COO extend their contracts by another four years through the end of 2025

- Stefan Brendgen, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "By retaining the successful senior management, we are strengthening the basis for our planned growth"

- The conversion into a European stock corporation as approved by the annual general meeting 2021 is effective immediately

Essen, 1 September 2021: By completing the conversion into a European stock corporation (Societas Europaea - SE) with its registration in the commercial register yesterday, the Supervisory Board of the new Instone Real Estate Group SE ("Instone") is sending a clear signal confirming the continuity of the company's senior management. The supervisory body appointed Kruno Crepulja, Chairman of the Management Board (CEO), and Andreas Gräf, Member of the Board (COO), prematurely for a second term ending on 31 December 2025. The terms of the previous contracts of the two incumbent board members, who have held their mandates since 2017, would have ended on 31 December of this year. Foruhar Madjlessi will continue to serve as CFO of the SDAX-listed residential developer through 31. December 2022.

"We are very glad we managed to convince Kruno Crepulja and Andreas Gräf to commit themselves to our company for another four years. Together with Foruhar Madjlessi and our entire highly motivated team, they opened up excellent growth perspectives for Instone's business model. It is an excellent piece of news that we will be able to keep pursuing this successful approach with a proven leadership team," confirmed Stefan Brendgen, the Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Instone.

