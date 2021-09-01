checkAd

Sylvie Ouziel Joins Publicis Groupe as CEO of Shared Platforms

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] (Paris:PUB) today announces the arrival of Sylvie Ouziel, on the 8th September, to lead the Groupe’s Shared Platforms. In this role, she will be responsible for: Re: Sources, Publicis’ 5000-strong global shared service backbone that builds consistency and synergies across the Groupe’s tools and systems, in support of its country-led model; Marcel, the proprietary AI-powered platform connecting and scaling Publicis’ teams to learn more, share more and create more than anywhere else; real estate, procurement, insurance and the global management of the Groupe’s technology partnerships. Sylvie will report directly to Arthur Sadoun, CEO and Chairman of Publicis Groupe, and join the Management Committee.

“The addition of Sylvie to Publicis’ leadership team further confirms our shift from a holding company to a platform. Our country model is in place, with a single P&L to deliver an end-to-end model. Our global capabilities in data and technology with Epsilon and Publicis Sapient are fuelling all of our local operations to help our clients transform. Our shared platforms will, more than ever, support our clients’ growth by providing them with guaranteed outcomes, reduction of delivery risk and increased cost-competitiveness, along with speed to market and strategic flexibility. What is more, and maybe even more importantly, our shared platforms further enhance our employer attractiveness via unmatched collaborative experiences and personal development opportunities for our teams. I am thrilled Sylvie is joining us and I am sure that her unique background and fantastic energy will be critical assets for the group.” says Arthur Sadoun.

Since 2019, Sylvie has been International President of Envision Digital, the net zero carbon software and industrial technology leader, based out of Singapore.

Previously, she spent eight years at Allianz, where she was chairwoman of Allianz Managed Operations and Services, based in Munich (in charge of creating the Group Shared Services), then, global CEO of Allianz Assistance (B2B2C and services global business unit of the insurance group), while also directly overseeing the APAC businesses.

Sylvie began her career at Accenture, where she held various management positions over twelve years as a Partner, the last one being global COO of Accenture Management consulting.

During her twenty years overall at Accenture, she shaped and delivered global strategic transformation programs for industrial clients, notably in automotive, pharmacy and construction.

Sylvie is an engineer who graduated from Ecole Centrale Paris and from the Kellogg’s Northwestern Accenture-sponsored Executive MBA Program.

“I am very honoured to join Publicis and excited by its “tradition of modernity”. To continuously earn the trust of clients and teams in a constantly bar-raising environment, Publicis Shared Platforms will focus on scaling leading-edge digital solutions, at speed, in a compliant and cyber-secure way, on processing mass transaction with industrial quality and hosting inclusive and inspiring virtual and physical collaborative spaces for teams, partners and clients. We will continue to optimize corporate and external partners’ ressources towards increased competitiveness”, says Sylvie Ouziel.

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients’ transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 80,000 professionals.

