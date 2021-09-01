MedinCell Provides an Update on Its Product Portfolio, Following the FDA Acceptance of New Drug Application for the Product mdc‑IRM

This first long-acting injectable treatment based on MedinCell's technology could be commercialized as early as 2022 by Teva in the U.S.

MedinCell (Paris:MEDCL) and Teva announced yesterday the FDA acceptance of the New Drug Application for mdc-IRM for patients with schizophrenia.

Upcoming portfolio milestones expected:

mdc-TJK and mdc-ANG: Announcement of next steps by Teva expected by year-end.

mdc-CWM: Our partner AIC is targeting FDA approval to initiate Phase 3 efficacy studies before the end of 2021. The start of the safety study has been postponed.

mdc-TTG: MedinCell is awaiting the approval of health authorities in several European countries, including France, to initiate a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial to confirm the prophylactic efficacy of ivermectin in regular, daily, oral form to simulate the continuous release of the active ingredient by a long-acting injectable.

Portfolio of products based on BEPO technology in regulatory development

mdc-IRM: New Drug Application under review by the FDA

The acceptance by the FDA in the U.S. of the new drug application for mdc-IRM is based on data from two pivotal Phase 3 studies which evaluated the long-term efficacy, safety and tolerability of the product mdc-IRM as a treatment for patients with schizophrenia. Results will be shared by Teva at future scientific conferences and in peer-reviewed publications.

Subject to FDA marketing approval, the product could be commercially launched in 2022 in the U.S. Teva will continue to lead the clinical development and regulatory process and be responsible for commercialization of this candidate treatment, with MedinCell eligible for development milestones, royalties on net sales and future commercial milestones.

“In 2020, the market for long-acting injectable antipsychotics in the U.S. attained $3.7 billion, with an average annual growth rate of 14% over the past three years," said Christophe Douat, Chairman of MedinCell's Management Board. “Already well established in the U.S. and in the field of the central nervous system, Teva will be a perfect partner to enter this market once mdc-IRM obtains its marketing authorization."

mdc-IRM is the first of three antipsychotic products developed in collaboration with Teva.

Clinical stage products