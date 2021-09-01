checkAd

Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Results from Human Challenge Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate

  • Study achieved the primary endpoint by demonstrating a statistically significant reduction in viral load in vaccinated versus control (placebo) treated volunteers
  • Demonstrated up to a 79% efficacy in reducing symptomatic RSV infections
  • Management will host a conference call today at 2 pm CET (8 am EST) to review the results

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, September 1, 2021 – Bavarian Nordic A/S (OMX: BAVA) announced today results from a human challenge trial of the RSV vaccine candidate, MVA-BN RSV. The phase 2 double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial enrolled healthy adult volunteers, 18-50 years of age who were randomized to receive either a single vaccination of MVA-BN RSV or placebo. Volunteers were challenged intranasally with an RSV type A strain 28 days after vaccination. A total of 61 subjects were evaluable.

The study demonstrated a significant reduction in viral load in vaccinated subjects (n=30) versus placebo (n=31), thus meeting the primary endpoint of this pivotal study. At the same time, the vaccinated subjects showed a significant reduction in clinical symptoms typically associated with RSV infections. The MVA-BN RSV vaccine demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of up to 79% in preventing symptomatic RSV infections.

No vaccine-related serious adverse events were observed, and the vaccine was well tolerated, consistent with the safety profile previously reported in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical studies.

Paul Chaplin, President and CEO of Bavarian Nordic, commented: “We are pleased to report these highly encouraging results, that are equivalent to, or even better than those of competitor candidates and which confirm the potential of our RSV vaccine candidate. MVA-BN RSV has been designed to simulate a broad immune response against RSV by incorporating not only one, but five different antigens of the virus, thereby offering the advantage of a broad protection against RSV that will likely be required to prevent hospitalization with severe disease caused by RSV. The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the susceptibility and severity of respiratory viruses in vulnerable populations, and we remain committed to bring this novel vaccine to the market to fulfil the high unmet medical need in the elderly population, which is estimated to be on par with influenza.”

Disclaimer

