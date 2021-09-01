Fingrid Oyj’s financial releases in 2022
Fingrid Oyj
Stock Exchange Release 1 September 2021 at 9:00 EET
Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2022:
1.3.2022 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021
22.4.2022 Management’s Review
27.7.2022 Half-Year Report January–June 2022
25.10.2022 Management’s Review
The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 30 March 2022.
For more information:
Chief Financial Officer Jan Montell, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213
