Fingrid Oyj’s financial releases in 2022

Fingrid Oyj



Stock Exchange Release 1 September 2021 at 9:00 EET Fingrid Group will publish the following financial reports in 2022: 1.3.2022 Financial Review, Annual Report and Financial Statements 2021

22.4.2022 Management’s Review

27.7.2022 Half-Year Report January–June 2022

25.10.2022 Management’s Review The Annual General Meeting is scheduled to be held on 30 March 2022. For more information: Chief Financial Officer Jan Montell, Fingrid Oyj, tel. +358 30 395 5213



