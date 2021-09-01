Galantas Gold commences trading on the OTCQX under symbol GALKF

Mario Stifano, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Galantas, commented: “The OTCQX listing marks an important milestone for Galantas. Our decision to cross-trade in the U.S. is part of our strategy to grow our international shareholder base and promote greater liquidity as we continue our focus on expanding high-grade gold production and the mineral resources at our Omagh Project in Northern Ireland.”

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galantas Gold Corporation (TSX-V: GAL; AIM: GAL) (“Galantas” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its common shares (the “Shares”) are now qualified for trading under the ticker symbol “GALKF” on the OTCQX Best Market (“OTCQX”) in the United States.

The OTCQX Best Market is for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction. Penny stocks, shells and companies in bankruptcy cannot qualify for OTCQX.

By trading on the OTCQX, the common shares of Galantas will be available to U.S. investors during U.S. working hours and priced in US$. Foreign private issuers, such as Galantas, that trade on the OTCQX and meet the requirements of U.S. Securities Exchange Act Rule 12g3-2(b) are exempt from SEC reporting and will incur minimal ongoing costs as a result of the Company's common shares being traded on the OTCQX.

The Company is preparing an application with the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) to further facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of the Company’s common shares in the United States.

The Company’s Shares will continue to trade on the TSX-V and AIM exchanges under the symbol “GAL”.

About Galantas Gold Corporation

Galantas Gold Corporation is a Canadian public company that trades on the TSX-Venture Exchange and the London Stock Exchange AIM market, both under the symbol GAL. It also trades on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol GALKF. The Company's strategy is to create shareholder value by operating and expanding Northern Ireland's first gold mine.

