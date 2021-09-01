checkAd

Andritz Gets Tissue Plant Order in Croatia

(PLX AI) – Andritz to supply tissue plant to Astrabel, Croatia.Gets order from Astrabel d.o.o. to supply a tissue plant for cost-efficient production of high-quality grades to its mill in BelišćeStart-up is planned for 2023The turn-key project …

  • (PLX AI) – Andritz to supply tissue plant to Astrabel, Croatia.
  • Gets order from Astrabel d.o.o. to supply a tissue plant for cost-efficient production of high-quality grades to its mill in Belišće
  • Start-up is planned for 2023
  • The turn-key project includes stock preparation, tissue machine with air systems and rewinder, complete electrification and automation, and pumps
