Andritz Gets Tissue Plant Order in Croatia

Gets order from Astrabel d.o.o. to supply a tissue plant for cost-efficient production of high-quality grades to its mill in Belišće

Start-up is planned for 2023

The turn-key project includes stock preparation, tissue machine with air systems and rewinder, complete electrification and automation, and pumps



