Vestas Gets 396 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia
(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 396 MW contract for Rye Park Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia. Vestas will supply and install 66 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode for the projectVestas will also deliver a 30-year Active …
- (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 396 MW contract for Rye Park Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia.
- Vestas will supply and install 66 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode for the project
- Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
