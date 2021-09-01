checkAd

Vestas Gets 396 MW Wind Turbine Order in Australia

(PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 396 MW contract for Rye Park Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia. Vestas will supply and install 66 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode for the projectVestas will also deliver a 30-year Active …

  • (PLX AI) – Vestas has secured a 396 MW contract for Rye Park Wind Farm in New South Wales, Australia.
  • Vestas will supply and install 66 V162-6.2 MW wind turbines in 6.0 MW operating mode for the project
  • Vestas will also deliver a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement
