Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful

Autor: PLX AI
01.09.2021   

(PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Results from Human Challenge Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate.Bavarian Nordic says study achieved the primary endpointBavarian Nordic Study Demonstrated up to a 79% efficacy in reducing symptomatic RSV …

  • (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Results from Human Challenge Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate.
  • Bavarian Nordic says study achieved the primary endpoint
  • Bavarian Nordic Study Demonstrated up to a 79% efficacy in reducing symptomatic RSV infections
  • The phase 2 double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial enrolled healthy adult volunteers, 18-50 years of age who were randomized to receive either a single vaccination of MVA-BN RSV or placebo
  • Volunteers were challenged intranasally with an RSV type A strain 28 days after vaccination. A total of 61 subjects were evaluable
  • Bavarian says will discuss results with regulatory authorities and will announce Phase 3 next steps in Q4


