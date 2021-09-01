Bavarian Nordic RSV Vaccine Phase 2 Trial Is Successful Autor: PLX AI | 01.09.2021, 08:05 | 28 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 08:05 | (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Results from Human Challenge Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate.Bavarian Nordic says study achieved the primary endpointBavarian Nordic Study Demonstrated up to a 79% efficacy in reducing symptomatic RSV … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Results from Human Challenge Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate.Bavarian Nordic says study achieved the primary endpointBavarian Nordic Study Demonstrated up to a 79% efficacy in reducing symptomatic RSV … (PLX AI) – Bavarian Nordic Reports Positive Results from Human Challenge Trial of its RSV Vaccine Candidate.

Bavarian Nordic says study achieved the primary endpoint

Bavarian Nordic Study Demonstrated up to a 79% efficacy in reducing symptomatic RSV infections

The phase 2 double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial enrolled healthy adult volunteers, 18-50 years of age who were randomized to receive either a single vaccination of MVA-BN RSV or placebo

Volunteers were challenged intranasally with an RSV type A strain 28 days after vaccination. A total of 61 subjects were evaluable

Bavarian says will discuss results with regulatory authorities and will announce Phase 3 next steps in Q4



