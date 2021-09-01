SAS Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates, but Loss Bigger Than Expected
(PLX AI) – SAS Q3 revenue SEK 3,982 million vs. estimate SEK 3,949 million.Q3 pretax profit SEK -1,358 million vs. estimate SEK -742 millionQ3 EPS SEK -0.19Q3 net income SEK -1,355 million vs. estimate SEK -577 millionSAS operated 22 flights on …
- Q3 pretax profit SEK -1,358 million vs. estimate SEK -742 million
- Q3 EPS SEK -0.19
- Q3 net income SEK -1,355 million vs. estimate SEK -577 million
- SAS operated 22 flights on behalf of the Scandinavian authorities contributing to evacuation operations from Afghanistan
- Demand continued to gradually increase during the important summer season, and SAS increased capacity 94% compared with the second quarter
- SAS expects a greater number of leisure travelers and even more intense competition in the future
- Says customers are booking their tickets closer to their travel dates, which means that flexibility to ramp up and down, will be a success factor in the airline industry going forward
