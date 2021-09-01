SAS Q3 Revenue Tops Estimates, but Loss Bigger Than Expected Autor: PLX AI | 01.09.2021, 08:03 | 25 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 08:03 | (PLX AI) – SAS Q3 revenue SEK 3,982 million vs. estimate SEK 3,949 million.Q3 pretax profit SEK -1,358 million vs. estimate SEK -742 millionQ3 EPS SEK -0.19Q3 net income SEK -1,355 million vs. estimate SEK -577 millionSAS operated 22 flights on … (PLX AI) – SAS Q3 revenue SEK 3,982 million vs. estimate SEK 3,949 million.Q3 pretax profit SEK -1,358 million vs. estimate SEK -742 millionQ3 EPS SEK -0.19Q3 net income SEK -1,355 million vs. estimate SEK -577 millionSAS operated 22 flights on … (PLX AI) – SAS Q3 revenue SEK 3,982 million vs. estimate SEK 3,949 million.

Q3 pretax profit SEK -1,358 million vs. estimate SEK -742 million

Q3 EPS SEK -0.19

Q3 net income SEK -1,355 million vs. estimate SEK -577 million

SAS operated 22 flights on behalf of the Scandinavian authorities contributing to evacuation operations from Afghanistan

Demand continued to gradually increase during the important summer season, and SAS increased capacity 94% compared with the second quarter

SAS expects a greater number of leisure travelers and even more intense competition in the future

Says customers are booking their tickets closer to their travel dates, which means that flexibility to ramp up and down, will be a success factor in the airline industry going forward



