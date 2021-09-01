checkAd

Casino Group and Intermarché announce the start of their partnership

Paris, 1 September 2021

Intermarché and Casino Group today announced the start of their partnership covering leading-brand product purchasing in France, international service solutions for major food companies and their innovative data retail services offering in targeted advertising and personalised promotions

On 15 April, Intermarché and Casino Group announced that they had signed a five-year strategic partnership agreement to capture the value of their complementary strengths.

The partners’ joint central purchasing unit for food products, named “Auxo Achats Alimentaires” and managed by Intermarché, began its operations on 1 September. Based in Massy (southern Paris suburb), its mission is to negotiate purchasing terms with the largest industrial groups, on behalf of the two partners in France, for mass consumer goods from leading brands – excluding private-label products, traditional agricultural goods and seafood, and well-known national brand products from small or mid‑sized companies.

Auxo Achats Alimentaires is chaired by Jean-Baptiste Berdeaux, an Intermarché member. Its Chief Executive is Tristan Dupont, from Intermarché. The unit is operationally autonomous and has its own teams, of whom two-thirds are from Intermarché and one-third from Casino Group.

The partners’ joint central purchasing unit for non-food products, named “Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires” and managed by Casino Group, began its operations on 1 September. Also based in Massy, its mission will be to negotiate purchasing terms, on behalf of the two partners in France, for technical products, stationery and textiles.

Auxo Achats Non-Alimentaires is chaired by Fabrice Soler from Casino Group. Its Chief Executive is Stéphane Cathelain, also from Casino Group. This unit is also operationally autonomous and has its own teams, of whom two-thirds are from Casino Group and one-third from Intermarché.

In Greek mythology, Auxo is the goddess of growth, expansion and progress.

Outside France, Intermarché and Casino Group have created Global Retail Services, a joint organisation tasked with marketing international services to large industrial groups operating in their territories in Europe (France, Belgium, Portugal and Poland) and Latin America (Brazil, Colombia, Uruguay and Argentina). Global Retail Services is based in Brussels.

