Jussi Majamaa appointed CEO of Sievi Capital, CFO Markus Peura to leave the company in March 2022

The Board of Directors of Sievi Capital has today appointed Mr. Jussi Majamaa, M.Sc. (Econ.), as the company's CEO. Jussi Majamaa has long and versatile experience in finance, and he has served both Nordic investment banks and a global investment bank during his career. For the past seven years, he has acted as an entrepreneur in the industry. Jussi Majamaa's CV is attached to this release. He will take up his duties immediately.

As announced on 2 July 2021 via a stock exchange release, Sievi Capital's previous CEO Päivi Marttila leaves the company and will focus on leading the operations of her family’s investment company and on board work.

Markus Peura, CFO of Sievi Capital, has also announced that he will leave the company. He will remain in his position until March 2022, being responsible for, among other things, the completion of the company's financial statements for 2021.

"We have found an excellent new CEO for Sievi Capital. Jussi’s strong expertise covers both the management of the company's active investment operations and the preparation of the contemplated combination of Sievi Capital Plc and Boreo Plc. While I am delighted that Jussi has joined Sievi Capital's team, on behalf of the company and its Board of Directors, I would like to thank Päivi and Markus for their distinguished work in leading Sievi Capital. I wish them both every success in their new challenges," says Lennart Simonsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sievi Capital.

"Sievi Capital is a well-managed company, and it is an honour to be appointed as its next CEO. I feel that I have an opportunity to start as CEO at a very interesting stage. The company has a competent team, and our target companies carry a lot of potential. The contemplated combination with Boreo creates an opportunity to generate additional value for our shareholders," says Jussi Majamaa, CEO of Sievi Capital.

Sievi Capital and Boreo signed and announced a letter of intent on the contemplated combination on 18 August 2021. The contemplated combination would create one of the leading growth platforms for small and medium-sized companies in Helsinki Stock Exchange. Combined company’s business operations would be well diversified across industries and also geographically, its dependency on individual client or customer relationships would be minor. If combined, Sievi Capital and Boreo would have a strong financial position, scale and critical mass to execute strategy and create significant growth. The parties aim to sign binding combination and other transaction agreements during September 2021.

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

