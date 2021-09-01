checkAd

Jussi Majamaa appointed CEO of Sievi Capital, CFO Markus Peura to leave the company in March 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 08:35  |  24   |   |   

Sievi Capital Plc
Stock Exchange Release 1 September 2021 at 9:35 am EEST

Jussi Majamaa appointed CEO of Sievi Capital, CFO Markus Peura to leave the company in March 2022

The Board of Directors of Sievi Capital has today appointed Mr. Jussi Majamaa, M.Sc. (Econ.), as the company's CEO. Jussi Majamaa has long and versatile experience in finance, and he has served both Nordic investment banks and a global investment bank during his career. For the past seven years, he has acted as an entrepreneur in the industry. Jussi Majamaa's CV is attached to this release. He will take up his duties immediately.

As announced on 2 July 2021 via a stock exchange release, Sievi Capital's previous CEO Päivi Marttila leaves the company and will focus on leading the operations of her family’s investment company and on board work.

Markus Peura, CFO of Sievi Capital, has also announced that he will leave the company. He will remain in his position until March 2022, being responsible for, among other things, the completion of the company's financial statements for 2021.

"We have found an excellent new CEO for Sievi Capital. Jussi’s strong expertise covers both the management of the company's active investment operations and the preparation of the contemplated combination of Sievi Capital Plc and Boreo Plc. While I am delighted that Jussi has joined Sievi Capital's team, on behalf of the company and its Board of Directors, I would like to thank Päivi and Markus for their distinguished work in leading Sievi Capital. I wish them both every success in their new challenges," says Lennart Simonsen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Sievi Capital.

"Sievi Capital is a well-managed company, and it is an honour to be appointed as its next CEO. I feel that I have an opportunity to start as CEO at a very interesting stage. The company has a competent team, and our target companies carry a lot of potential. The contemplated combination with Boreo creates an opportunity to generate additional value for our shareholders," says Jussi Majamaa, CEO of Sievi Capital.

Sievi Capital and Boreo signed and announced a letter of intent on the contemplated combination on 18 August 2021. The contemplated combination would create one of the leading growth platforms for small and medium-sized companies in Helsinki Stock Exchange. Combined company’s business operations would be well diversified across industries and also geographically, its dependency on individual client or customer relationships would be minor. If combined, Sievi Capital and Boreo would have a strong financial position, scale and critical mass to execute strategy and create significant growth. The parties aim to sign binding combination and other transaction agreements during September 2021.

SIEVI CAPITAL PLC
Board of Directors

FURTHER INFORMATION:
Lennart Simonsen, Chairman of the Board, Sievi Capital, tel. +358 400 439 684
Jussi Majamaa, CEO, Sievi Capital as of 1 September 2021, tel. +358 40 842 4479

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.sievicapital.fi

Sievi Capital is a partner for Finnish entrepreneurs. We support the growth, performance and value creation of small and medium-sized companies and concurrently build national competitiveness. We believe that we succeed together as co-entrepreneurs. Sievi Capital’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Jussi Majamaa appointed CEO of Sievi Capital, CFO Markus Peura to leave the company in March 2022 Sievi Capital PlcStock Exchange Release 1 September 2021 at 9:35 am EEST Jussi Majamaa appointed CEO of Sievi Capital, CFO Markus Peura to leave the company in March 2022 The Board of Directors of Sievi Capital has today appointed Mr. Jussi …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
Futu Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Friendable’s Fan Pass Platform Launches “Artist Pro” Services for Next-Level Marketing
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...