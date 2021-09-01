Nordea Names Graham Chief Compliance Officer
(PLX AI) – Nordea appoints new Chief Compliance Officer and new Chief Audit Executive.Jamie Graham, current Chief Audit Executive, is appointed Chief Compliance Officer and a member of the Group Leadership TeamVirpi Vuorinen, current Head of Group …
- (PLX AI) – Nordea appoints new Chief Compliance Officer and new Chief Audit Executive.
- Jamie Graham, current Chief Audit Executive, is appointed Chief Compliance Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team
- Virpi Vuorinen, current Head of Group Internal Audit Operations, is appointed Chief Audit Executive
- Appointments take effect Oct. 1
