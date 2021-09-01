checkAd

DGAP-News Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.09.2021, 08:41  |  35   |   |   

DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG

01.09.2021 / 08:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG:

  • Dr. Helge Haverkamp, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
  • Dr. Daniel Rieser, Chief Sales Officer (CSO)
  • Jan von Schuckmann continues to lead the Executive Board team as CEO


Blaubeuren, September 01, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of centrotherm international AG has appointed Dr. Helge Haverkamp and Dr. Daniel Rieser as members of the Management Board. Together with CEO Jan von Schuckmann, they form the new Management Board team of the centrotherm Group with effect from today. The two new Executive Board members have been part of the company's operational management team for several years, and managed the areas that are now part of their Executive Board responsibilities. In addition to finance, Jan von Schuckmann is responsible in particular for operating areas such as production and purchasing.

"With the appointment of the two new Management Board members, we are broadening the top management level, and creating new Management Board responsibilities that are strategically important for the success of the centrotherm Group. As one of the world's leading technology providers for the photovoltaic and semiconductor industry, we have in Dr. Helge Haverkamp an excellent technologist in our team, who has reorganized and successfully managed the Technology & Development division since 2019. I am convinced that, as CTO, he will furthermore fulfill this role with strategic foresight," emphasizes Robert M. Hartung, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of centrotherm international AG. "By appointing Dr. Daniel Rieser, we are placing an even stronger focus on our international orientation, global sales network and customer service in the Management Board's work. We expect him to provide new impetus, also with regard to the further diversification of our business model," adds Robert M. Hartung.

Seite 1 von 3
Centrotherm Photovoltaics Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Diskussionsthread << Centrotherm >> <>
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG DGAP-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Personnel Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG 01.09.2021 / 08:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Successful Annual General Meeting 2021 and subdued sales and earnings development in 1st ...
DGAP-News: Erlebnis Akademie AG: Geschäftsverlauf des ersten Halbjahres 2021 von der fünfmonatigen ...
DGAP-News: CureVac's CVnCoV Phase 2b/3 Study Data Published in Preprints with The Lancet
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Thomas Hetmann scheidet mit sofortiger Wirkung aus dem Verwaltungsrat der LION ...
DGAP-News: Lünendonk-Studie: q.beyond gehört zu den zehn wachstumsstärksten IT-Dienstleistern in ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Erfolgreiche Hauptversammlung 2021 und gedämpfte Umsatz- und Ertragsentwicklung im 1. ...
Hauptversammlung 2021 der Lloyd Fonds AG: Ambitioniertes weiteres Wachstum geplant
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
EQS-News: Ready to shine: Meyer Burger erstrahlt dank innovativer Kampagne in neuem Licht
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:41 UhrDGAP-News: Neu aufgestellt und verstärkt - das Vorstandsteam der centrotherm international AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten