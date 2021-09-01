Reorganized and strengthened - The Management Board team of centrotherm international AG:

Dr. Helge Haverkamp, Chief Technology Officer (CTO)

Dr. Daniel Rieser, Chief Sales Officer (CSO)

Jan von Schuckmann continues to lead the Executive Board team as CEO



Blaubeuren, September 01, 2021 - The Supervisory Board of centrotherm international AG has appointed Dr. Helge Haverkamp and Dr. Daniel Rieser as members of the Management Board. Together with CEO Jan von Schuckmann, they form the new Management Board team of the centrotherm Group with effect from today. The two new Executive Board members have been part of the company's operational management team for several years, and managed the areas that are now part of their Executive Board responsibilities. In addition to finance, Jan von Schuckmann is responsible in particular for operating areas such as production and purchasing.

"With the appointment of the two new Management Board members, we are broadening the top management level, and creating new Management Board responsibilities that are strategically important for the success of the centrotherm Group. As one of the world's leading technology providers for the photovoltaic and semiconductor industry, we have in Dr. Helge Haverkamp an excellent technologist in our team, who has reorganized and successfully managed the Technology & Development division since 2019. I am convinced that, as CTO, he will furthermore fulfill this role with strategic foresight," emphasizes Robert M. Hartung, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of centrotherm international AG. "By appointing Dr. Daniel Rieser, we are placing an even stronger focus on our international orientation, global sales network and customer service in the Management Board's work. We expect him to provide new impetus, also with regard to the further diversification of our business model," adds Robert M. Hartung.