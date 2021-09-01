checkAd

Blue Lagoon's Toll Mill Partner Starts Shipping Gold & Silver Concentrate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to report that the Company's toll milling partner, Nicola Mining ("Nicola"), has started to ship concentrate made from the mineralized material from its Dome Mountain underground mine. To date 140 dry metric tonnes of gold and silver concentrate grading an estimated 90 g/t Au and 500 g/t Ag have been prepared by Nicola for shipping. All concentrate assays were completed at Base Met Labs, an accredited metallurgical testing facility located in Kamloops, BC.

"We are very pleased with the opportunity to monetize this stockpile material that's been sitting underground in the mine for some time," said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "With an already healthy treasury of $9 million, plus more than $4 million in-the-money warrants and no debt, the additional cash from the sale of this concentrate will continue to ensure that we have a significant runway to execute on our aggressive exploration plans on this relatively unexplored project," he added.

Bags full of gold and silver concentrate made from Dome Mountain mineralized material await loading at Nicola's milling facility in Merritt, B.C.

Trucking of the Dome Mountain mineralized material, which began on June 14, 2021, has gone smoothly with approximately 15 trucks leaving the mine site on a weekly basis. To date more than 90 - forty ton trucks - have been dispatched to Nicola, delivering over 3500 tonnes of the Dome Mountain high-grade mineralized material. Weekly shipments are expected to continue until all 6,000 plus tonnes of material have been removed from the underground mine and processed at the Nicola Mining mill (see news release July 7, 2021).

The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was approved by William Cronk, P.Geo., a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101 and a consultant to the Company.

