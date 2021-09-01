checkAd

Falkenberg Energi secures power quality measurement from dLab

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 09:00  |  34   |   |   

Energy utility company Falkenberg Energi is widening the usage of the dInsight Analytics Platform from cleantech company Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) by adding power quality measurement.

Falkenberg Energi, located on the beautiful west coast of Sweden, are continuously striving to evaluate and add new technologies to secure better infrastructure. The smart grid is seen as a necessity to keep up with the development of society and cope with the transition to a fossil-free society.

  • The transition to a more renewable energy system requires a stable and modern electricity grid to be able to handle locally produced electricity, more homes, electric cars, the establishment of electricity-intensive industry and the phasing out of fossil energy sources. By adding dQuality, we strengthen our possibilities to have a wider and better insight in the grid, says Mats Bengtsson, System Engineer at Falkenberg Energi.

Falkenberg Energi has been utilizing dLab’s dInsight Analytics Platform for a couple of years and have now taken yet another step, by adding the power quality monitoring component dQuality 3.0.

  • We are very happy to be able to provide a comprehensive solution that helps Falkenberg Energi to identify and address constraints in the grid. This latest module in our platform helps them to get in control of for instance reactive power and harmonics, and then further correlate these measurements with other deviations detected by our dAnalyzer, says Fredrik Akke, CTO at dLab.

The commissioning of dQuality 3.0 means that Falkenberg Energi now takes yet another step towards their goal to streamline the entire chain for increase operational reliability and cost efficiency.

About Dlaboratory Sweden AB

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a Swedish cleantech company offering a digital platform for gathering, analyzing, and presenting condition data for managing the future power grid. Our solutions enable proactive maintenance work, an increased security of supply, and fewer power outages. We are a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Falkenberg Energi secures power quality measurement from dLab Energy utility company Falkenberg Energi is widening the usage of the dInsight Analytics Platform from cleantech company Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) by adding power quality measurement. Falkenberg Energi, located on the beautiful west coast of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Friendable’s Fan Pass Platform Launches “Artist Pro” Services for Next-Level Marketing
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...