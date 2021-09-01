Ålandsbanken Abp announces conditional exercise of the Call Option for its Notes due 2022

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR SINGAPORE OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. THIS NOTICE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR BUY ANY OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN.

Capitalized terms used herein shall have the meaning ascribed to them as in the Notice of Procedure in Writing dated 17 August 2021.

Ålandsbanken Abp (“Ålandsbanken”) has on 17 August 2021 announced a consent solicitation for its outstanding up to SEK 2,500,000,000 floating interest rate covered notes due 2022 (ISIN SE0010598474) (the “Notes”) issued under Ålandsbanken’s EUR 2,000,000,000 Medium Term Note and Covered Bond Programme. Ålandsbanken commenced a consent solicitation process and initiated the Procedure in Writing for the Noteholders on 17 August 2021. On 25 August 2021, Ålandsbanken announced amendments to the Procedure in Writing which include an increase in the Call Price to 100.900 per cent and an extension of the Early Deadline to 27 August 2021 (the “Amended Proposal”).

Ålandsbanken has further on 27 August 2021 announced that the Amended Proposal has been approved on the date thereof and that it contemplates to exercise the Call Option in connection of the issuance of the New Covered Bond. 100 per cent. of the votes given were in favour of the Amended Proposal.

Today, Ålandsbanken announces that it has decided to exercise the Call Option pursuant to Clause 5.7 of the Terms and Conditions of the Notes and redeem all outstanding Notes in full (“Redemption”). The Redemption Date is expected to be 10 September and the Record Date for the early redemption is expected to be set to 3 September. Simultaneously Ålandsbanken issues a New Covered Bond of up to SEK 5,500,000,000 (the “New Covered Bond”). Ålandsbanken further announces that the Redemption is subject to the issue of the New Covered Bond being in the amount of SEK 3,000,000,000 at the minimum (which forms a condition precedent for the purposes of Clause 5.8 of the Terms and Conditions).