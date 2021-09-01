Cowen Bolsters Alternative Strategies Global Advisory Team With Four Senior Hires

LONDON and NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) has expanded its Global Alternative Equity Strategies team with four senior hires, strengthening its plans to grow a global market-leading advisory business in event-driven investing and catalyst-driven situations.

The team, based in London and operating within Cowen Execution Services Limited (CESL), will have a global remit, working closely with Cowen’s Markets team in the US. Their focus will be on advising a broad range of investors, from specialist arbitrage funds to the world’s largest pension funds, and issuers in how to navigate complex event-driven investment opportunities and catalyst-driven special situations.

The new hires are:

Tarquin Orchard – Managing Director – Previously a Managing Director at Olivetree Financial, with almost 20 years’ experience in event driven investing, including for RBC Capital Markets, Dresdner Kleinwort, NSBO and Seaport Europe Ltd.

Sebastian Greensmith – Director, Sales Trader – 10 years’ experience in event-driven investing, having previously worked at Olivetree Financial, Oppenheimer Europe Ltd and NSBO.

Charlie Hawkesworth – Director, Sales Trader – Eight years of event-driven investing experience at Olivetree Financial, having joined on the graduate program.

Alastair Mankin, CFA – Vice President, Event Driven Analysis & Sales – Five years at Olivetree Financial, having joined on the graduate program, progressing to Senior Associate.

Matt Cyzer, Chief Executive Officer of CESL, said, “The appointment of Mark and his team is in line with the firm-wide strategy of building our business around areas of expertise that differentiate us. Leveraging the expertise of this specialist team, the broader investment community can gain significant value from in-depth understanding of the events and specialist situations, which can materially impact their investment performance.

“We are delighted to welcome Alastair, Tarquin, Sebastian and Charlie to Cowen. Under the leadership of Mark, they built a formidable business together, with an outstanding reputation in event-driven investing. Given the experience and track record this team now brings to Cowen, our ambition is to become the global leader in this space, with a client base consisting of the world’s biggest investors. We are very excited at the significant growth opportunities they bring to the firm.”