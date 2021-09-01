checkAd

Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT 172B Selected by Lintasarta to Support Rural Connectivity Services in Indonesia

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 09:30  |  40   |   |   

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) and Lintasarta, a premier service provider, have signed a contract for capacity on EUTELSAT 172B to support connectivity services in Indonesia.

Lintasarta will be leveraging the unparalleled coverage of the EUTELSAT 172B satellite to fulfil the commitment to close the digital divide in the rural areas of Indonesia. This agreement highlights the integral role of satellite in providing a complete connectivity solution to end users.

Lintasarta, a prestigious Information and Communication Technology (ICT) total solutions company in Indonesia, introduces various beneficial ICT solutions for many industries, including digital companies (marketplace), banking, finance non-bank, supply chain, resources, hospitality, healthcare, education, transportation, and government.

Commenting on the agreement, Philippe Oliva, Eutelsat’s Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are honored to be selected by Lintasarta in this crucial mission. This contract perfectly showcases the relevance of satellite as a key component in the infrastructure to bring connectivity to the most remote areas as well as the attraction of our 172°orbital position.”

CEO Lintasarta, Arya Damar said: “We are delighted to partner with Eutelsat to address the digital divide in rural Indonesia, and to fulfil our commitment to the Government-backed effort to get everyone connected.”

About Eutelsat Communications
 Founded in 1977, Eutelsat Communications is one of the world's leading satellite operators. With a global fleet of satellites and associated ground infrastructure, Eutelsat enables clients across Video, Data, Government, Fixed and Mobile Broadband markets to communicate effectively to their customers, irrespective of their location. Around 7,000 television channels operated by leading media groups are broadcast by Eutelsat to one billion viewers equipped for DTH reception or connected to terrestrial networks. Headquartered in Paris, with offices and teleports around the globe, Eutelsat assembles 1,200 men and women from 50 countries who are dedicated to delivering the highest quality of service.

For more about Eutelsat go to www.eutelsat.com 

Eutelsat Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Eutelsat’s EUTELSAT 172B Selected by Lintasarta to Support Rural Connectivity Services in Indonesia Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) (Paris:ETL) and Lintasarta, a premier service provider, have signed a contract for capacity on EUTELSAT 172B to support connectivity services in Indonesia. Lintasarta will be leveraging the unparalleled …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Filing and Grant of Stock Options
Kubota Forms Strategic Partnership with Accenture to Accelerate Digital Transformation
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Managed Grafana
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CooperVision Proudly Names Mitsou as Québec Spokesperson to Raise Awareness Around Myopia in ...
CrowdStrike to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
Vivint Introduces Daniel Garen as Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer
RumbleOn Announces the Closing of its Business Combination with RideNow, Creating the First ...
Barclays Bank PLC Announces Expiration of Concurrent Exchange Offer and Cash Tender Offer and ...
Onto Innovation’s Dragonfly Inspection Platform Projecting Record Annual Growth in 2021
Titel
Rocket Lab Completes Merger with Vector Acquisition Corporation to Become Publicly Traded ...
Tilray Chairman and CEO, Irwin D. Simon, Sends Shareholder Letter Mapping out $4B Revenue Plan
CASSAVA SCIENCES ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Cassava Sciences on Behalf of Cassava Sciences ...
Almonty Announces the Appointment of a New Director
IonQ Opens Door to Dramatically More Powerful Quantum Computers, Debuts Industry First: Reconfigurable Multicore Quantum Architecture
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
CytoDyn Urges Shareholders to Ignore Proxy Cards from Rosenbaum/Patterson Group
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
Elastic Announces the General Availability of Elastic Agent, General Availability of Support for ...
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Elastic Announces Centralized Management of Elastic Enterprise Search
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...(1) 
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering