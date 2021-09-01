World Class Extractions Reports Operating and Financial Results for The Year Ended April 30, 2021

~ 770% increase in revenue from previous periodVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / World-Class Extractions Inc. (CSE:PUMP)(FRA:WCF)(OTCQB:WCEXF) (the "Company" or "World-Class"), is pleased to report the operating and financial results …

Foto: Accesswire

Financial (audited)

Revenue of $9,642,757 for the year ended April 30, 2021 compared to revenue of $1,108,2921 for the year ended April 30, 2020, an increase of 770%. Gross margin for the year ended April 30, 2021 was 29% compared to 47% for the year ended April 30, 2020. The changes in revenue and gross margin relate primarily to the acquisition of PED in Q4 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended April 30, 2021 were $5,487,467 compared to $9,293,522 for the year ended April 30, 2020, a decrease of 40%.

The Company had cash as at April 30, 2021 of $2,377,635 (April 30, 2020 - $5,632,160) and current assets of $4,615,345 (April 30, 2020 - $8,503,914) to settle current liabilities of $5,027,537 (April 30, 2020 - $5,493,417). $2,889,199 of the current liabilities relate to convertible debt of $2,255,249 and resulting derivative liability of $633,950 assumed pursuant to the PED acquisition.

The net loss and comprehensive loss for the year ended April 30, 2021 was $4,486,318 (as compared to April 30, 2020 of $48,539,965). The difference can be attributed to a number of impairments and write-downs the Company recognized in the year ended April 30, 2020.

Rosy Mondin, CEO of World-Class stated: "The acquisition of a controlling interest in Pineapple Express Delivery in March of 2020 has been extremely timely for World-Class. The Company has seen a 770% increase in its revenues from prior periods primarily because of this acquisition. We expect PED to continue to expand its operational capacity, and by maximizing on PED's capabilities, the Company has been able to capitalize on its successes. PED plays an important role in the continued growth of the Canadian cannabis industry; we are very excited moving forward this year as more business opportunities open up with the licensing of PED's delivery technology, as well as applying for significant upcoming delivery contracts."