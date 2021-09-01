checkAd

SPI's Subsidiary RideZoomers Enhances Electric Scooter Inventory and Customer Service for Accelerating 2021 Sales Growth

Autor: Accesswire
01.09.2021   

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 / SPI Energy Co., Ltd. ("SPI Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SPI), a global renewable energy company and provider of solar storage and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, logistics and utility customers, announced its wholly owned RideZoomers, Inc. subsidiary has expanded its inventory of electric scooters.

Established in Seattle in 2019 as a scooter-sharing startup, the business pivoted to a direct-to-consumer and hardware business model in 2020 in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. SPI's acquired the RideZoomers assets in July 2021. The electric scooter market is expected to reach $644.5 billion globally by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 29.4%, according to a June 2021 report from Meticulous Research.

"In the short time since completing the acquisition we have taken steps to revamp our customer service, product development, and inventory management as well as expand our product lines and related services," commented Xiaofeng Peng, Chairman and CEO of SPI Energy. "With significant resources available to leverage up and dramatically grow and improve our brand, I believe we are in a great position to grow sales as we remain committed to providing consistent, quality customer service and Zoomers availability."

The new inventory is in stock this month, available through the remainder of the year, and includes a new yellow scooter starting in September alongside our existing colors of black, white, red and teal.

The Zoomers model boasts some of the highest caliber stats in its category. With a 60v 2,000W rear hub motor, 1200W battery for over an hour of continuous ride time, and 30mph top speed, it's an incredible ride with thrilling performance.

About RideZoomers

RideZoomers, Inc., is a premium, all electric, long range scooter provider, designed from the ground up with safety in mind, serving customers of nearly every shape and size with a variety of products. The Zoomer is built from the ground up to offer an exceptional riding experience with a 30mph top speed and over 30 miles of range for a charge. Zoomers also offer a wide range of accessories to fit the lifestyle needs of any customer, including front baskets, rear cargo racks, golf bag carriers and more.

