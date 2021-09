Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board Composition

Fingrid Oyj

Stock Exchange Release 1 September 2021 at 11:00 EET

Fingrid’s Shareholders’ Nomination Board consists of three representatives of the Company’s shareholders and the Chairman of the Board of Directors, who shall participate as an expert in the Shareholders’ Nomination Board's meetings. The three shareholders with the largest share of the votes are each entitled to appoint one member of the Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The Shareholders’ Nomination Board is responsible for preparing proposals and submitting them annually to the ordinary Annual General Meeting concerning the appointment and remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors.

The shareholders have appointed the following representatives to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board as of 1 September 2021: