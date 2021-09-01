Net asset value as per August 31, 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 01.09.2021, 10:00 | 24 | 0 | 0 01.09.2021, 10:00 | On August 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 308 per share.

The closing price on August 31, 2021, was SEK 317.60 for the Class A shares and SEK 300.80 for the Class C shares.

Stockholm, September 1, 2021 AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)

For further information, please contact: Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00

Submitted for publication on September 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Attachment Substansvarde_210901_eng



0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer