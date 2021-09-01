checkAd

Deutsche Telekom Likely to Raise Guidance in Q3, Bank of America Says

Autor: PLX AI
(PLX AI) – Deutsche Telekom is likely to raise its guidance again in Q3, Bank of America analysts said. Following strong second quarter results, Deutsche Telekom raised its guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL once again last month and now expects a …

  • (PLX AI) – Deutsche Telekom is likely to raise its guidance again in Q3, Bank of America analysts said.
  • Following strong second quarter results, Deutsche Telekom raised its guidance for adjusted EBITDA AL once again last month and now expects a figure for the full year of more than 37.2 billion euros
  • Potential towers M&A could also be a near-term catalyst, BofA said
  • BofA rates Deutsche Telekom buy, with price target raised to EUR 22.10 from EUR 19.50
