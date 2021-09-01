Tele Columbus AG: PŸUR customer service earns top scores in 'connect' hotline test

Excellent availability, courtesy and service quality

PŸUR customer service earns top scores

in "connect" hotline test

- PŸUR once again receives accolades in hotline test

- Top performer in terms of availability and service quality

- Recent customer service improvements reaffirmed

Berlin, 1 September 2021. Tele Columbus AG's PYÜR brand has once again achieved a top score the latest hotline test by "connect" magazine. In a test of German broadband providers, the availability of PYÜR service hotline and the quality of the information on offer were found to be particularly strong, earning the company the best results in both categories. The overall score attests to the constant development and improvement of the service provided by PŸUR.

"connect", Europe's largest telecommunications magazine, tested service hotlines under the tougher conditions resulting from the increase in the number of people working from home. A total of 234 testers contacted the service hotlines by phone over a period of several weeks. According to "connect", PŸUR performed particularly well and won the testers over with excellent advice and service despite store closures in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. "The obliging and helpful service representatives are very knowledgeable, explaining to callers in detail how they can increase their Wi-Fi's reach and using practical examples to ensure that their customers always look good," the magazine writes in its test report, available in the October 2021 issue of "connect".

By achieving a top score, PŸUR has matched the result seen in the previous year, confirming once again that service quality is seen as an essential factor in the company's success. "The customer service hotline remains the most important point of call for our customers," says Roland Schleicher, Chief Operations Officer at Tele Columbus AG. "That is why it is our stated goal to provide outstanding customer service offering excellent support and advice at these points of contact. The result shows that we are there for our customers when they need us, which is an important factor - especially in the current times of crisis. We see the overall outcome as affirmation of our efforts over the past few years and will continue trying to keep up the high quality of our service offerings by constantly optimising our operating processes."