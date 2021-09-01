hep is Sustainably Successful - "A" Rating in Scope Initial Rating for HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG



Güglingen, 1 September 2021 - The renowned rating company Scope Analysis GmbH awards HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG an "A" grade in its initial rating. The holistic corporate approach, the strong growth strategy, the successful track record and the proactive reduction of risks through the expansion of the management of hep global GmbH convinced the analysts.



hep Receives Excellent Future Forecasts due to Growth and Risk Reduction

hep is currently in a dynamic growth phase. In addition to the expansion into the USA, this also includes an increase in the number of employees and the construction of a new head office in Germany. The proactive handling of the risk, which Scope describes as a "key person risk typical for medium-sized companies", by increasing the size of hep's management team has been positively incorporated into the rating.



"Scope's strong rating shows once again that we are on the cutting edge with our exclusive focus on solar investments in the strongest photovoltaic markets worldwide and our holistic corporate approach," says Christian Hamann, CEO and co-founder of hep. "We see the result as a mandate to play an even greater role in shaping the German financial market in the future. This is exactly what we intend to do with our comprehensive expansion strategy. We show day in and day out: sustainability, growth and returns are not mutually exclusive."



hep Convinces in Rating With Holistic Corporate Approach

In the rating, hep Asset Management scores points for four key factors:



First, the local presence creates optimal market access. hep has its own local branches in the most important target markets.



Secondly, the company's holistic approach to planning, development, construction, operation and monitoring of solar plants is convincing. According to Scope, this ensures that value creation remains in one hand.

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3