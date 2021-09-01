checkAd

DGAP-News hep is Sustainably Successful - 'A' Rating in Scope Initial Rating for HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.09.2021, 10:00  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Rating
hep is Sustainably Successful - 'A' Rating in Scope Initial Rating for HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG

01.09.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

hep is Sustainably Successful - "A" Rating in Scope Initial Rating for HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG

Güglingen, 1 September 2021 - The renowned rating company Scope Analysis GmbH awards HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG an "A" grade in its initial rating. The holistic corporate approach, the strong growth strategy, the successful track record and the proactive reduction of risks through the expansion of the management of hep global GmbH convinced the analysts.

hep Receives Excellent Future Forecasts due to Growth and Risk Reduction
hep is currently in a dynamic growth phase. In addition to the expansion into the USA, this also includes an increase in the number of employees and the construction of a new head office in Germany. The proactive handling of the risk, which Scope describes as a "key person risk typical for medium-sized companies", by increasing the size of hep's management team has been positively incorporated into the rating.

"Scope's strong rating shows once again that we are on the cutting edge with our exclusive focus on solar investments in the strongest photovoltaic markets worldwide and our holistic corporate approach," says Christian Hamann, CEO and co-founder of hep. "We see the result as a mandate to play an even greater role in shaping the German financial market in the future. This is exactly what we intend to do with our comprehensive expansion strategy. We show day in and day out: sustainability, growth and returns are not mutually exclusive."

hep Convinces in Rating With Holistic Corporate Approach
In the rating, hep Asset Management scores points for four key factors:

First, the local presence creates optimal market access. hep has its own local branches in the most important target markets.

Secondly, the company's holistic approach to planning, development, construction, operation and monitoring of solar plants is convincing. According to Scope, this ensures that value creation remains in one hand.

Seite 1 von 3
hep global Unternehmensanleihe 6,50 % bis 05/26 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News hep is Sustainably Successful - 'A' Rating in Scope Initial Rating for HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG DGAP-News: hep global GmbH / Key word(s): Rating hep is Sustainably Successful - 'A' Rating in Scope Initial Rating for HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG 01.09.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. hep is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Successful Annual General Meeting 2021 and subdued sales and earnings development in 1st ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Thomas Hetmann scheidet mit sofortiger Wirkung aus dem Verwaltungsrat der LION ...
DGAP-News: Erlebnis Akademie AG: Geschäftsverlauf des ersten Halbjahres 2021 von der fünfmonatigen ...
DGAP-News: CureVac's CVnCoV Phase 2b/3 Study Data Published in Preprints with The Lancet
DGAP-News: Lünendonk-Studie: q.beyond gehört zu den zehn wachstumsstärksten IT-Dienstleistern in ...
Hauptversammlung 2021 der Lloyd Fonds AG: Ambitioniertes weiteres Wachstum geplant
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Erfolgreiche Hauptversammlung 2021 und gedämpfte Umsatz- und Ertragsentwicklung im 1. ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Phase 2b/3-Studiendaten für CVnCoV auf Pre-Print-Server The Lancet veröffentlicht
DGAP-News: ENCAVIS AG profitiert mehrfach von vorzeitiger Pflichtwandlung der 2017 und 2019 begebenen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: hep ist nachhaltig erfolgreich - „A'-Bewertung im Scope-Initial-Rating für die HEP Kapitalverwaltung AG
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten