DGAP-News: PAION AG / Key word(s): Market launch PAION LAUNCHES XERAVA(R) (ERAVACYCLINE) FOR THE TREATMENT OF COMPLICATED INTRA-ABDOMINAL INFECTIONS IN ADULTS IN THE NETHERLANDS 01.09.2021 / 10:00

- Providing broad-spectrum coverage against bacterial pathogens

- XERAVA(R) is the third product launched by PAION in Europe

Aachen (Germany), 01 September 2021 - The Specialty Pharma Company PAION AG (PA8; ISIN DE000A0B65S3; Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard) today announces that XERAVA(R) (eravacycline) has been launched and is now commercially available in the Netherlands for order and delivery to customers through direct sales.

XERAVA(R) is approved by the European Commission and the UK Medicines Agency for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI) in adults. Consideration should be given to official guidance on the appropriate use of antibacterial agents. XERAVA(R) is a fluorocycline antibiotic within the tetracycline class of antibacterial drugs and provides broad-spectrum coverage against different bacterial pathogens responsible for complicated intra-abdominal infections (cIAI).

cIAI are the second most common source of severe sepsis in the ICU[1]. Three million patients with cIAI receive a broad-spectrum antibiotic in the U.S. and EU5 (France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK)[2] annually. Due to a growing concern of multi-drug resistant organisms (MDRO), especially against betalactams, including carbapenem antibiotics, PAION decided to make XERAVA(R) available to patients as soon as possible, starting in the Netherlands, with other European markets to follow in the coming months. The initial focus of the commercial teams across Europe over the first year after launch will be to ensure that XERAVA(R) is appropriately integrated into relevant stewardship programs and listed on hospital formularies, based on the unmet needs it can address and the health economic benefits it can deliver.