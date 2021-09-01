Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients to enter strategic partnership with Kobo to expand sunscreen and color cosmetics business

Acquisition of 25 % minority interest in US-headquartered Kobo Products, Inc., including an agreement regarding the future disposition of Kobo's shares

Symrise to become a Kobo distribution partner for inorganic UV filters

Strategic partnership will accelerate global growth strategy in cosmetic ingredients

Symrise AG today announced that it has agreed to make a strategic investment in Kobo Products Inc., a powder and dispersion specialist for the beauty industry. Symrise considers the investment a strategic step to expand its activities into inorganic UV filters and decorative cosmetics. Symrise will acquire a 25 % stake and agreed with Kobo on the future disposition of shares of Kobo's capital stock and the governance of Kobo.



"With this investment, we fast-track our strategic plan to expand into decorative cosmetics. It enables us to stay at the forefront of consumer trends by bridging color and skin care cosmetics", said Dr. Jörn Andreas, President of Cosmetic Ingredients Division at Symrise AG. "We will combine Kobo's broad range of market-leading product lines in surface treated pigments, sun care and color dispersions with our decades of experience in manufacturing and marketing high-quality cosmetic ingredients. Our customers will benefit from an unmatched range of UV filter products and a full spectrum of formulations and integrated solutions."



Incorporated in New Jersey in 1987 and headquartered in South Plainfield (NJ USA), Kobo Products Inc. is a pigment & powder specialist, providing innovative, technology-based raw materials to the cosmetic industry. Kobo has a very large color palette of surface treated pigments and dispersions to supply the market demand for make-up products for a wide range of skin tones. It's a market leader in mineral sunscreen technologies to create high protection formulations with broad spectrum protection, microspheres for enhanced textures, and materials that are derived of natural origin.