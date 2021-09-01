checkAd

DGAP-News Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients to enter strategic partnership with Kobo to expand sunscreen and color cosmetics business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
01.09.2021, 10:00  |  50   |   |   

DGAP-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Investment
Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients to enter strategic partnership with Kobo to expand sunscreen and color cosmetics business

01.09.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Symrise AG!
Long
Basispreis 112,00€
Hebel 12,45
Ask 0,74
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 130,36€
Hebel 12,32
Ask 1,16
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

  • Acquisition of 25 % minority interest in US-headquartered Kobo Products, Inc., including an agreement regarding the future disposition of Kobo's shares
  • Symrise to become a Kobo distribution partner for inorganic UV filters
  • Strategic partnership will accelerate global growth strategy in cosmetic ingredients

Symrise AG today announced that it has agreed to make a strategic investment in Kobo Products Inc., a powder and dispersion specialist for the beauty industry. Symrise considers the investment a strategic step to expand its activities into inorganic UV filters and decorative cosmetics. Symrise will acquire a 25 % stake and agreed with Kobo on the future disposition of shares of Kobo's capital stock and the governance of Kobo.

"With this investment, we fast-track our strategic plan to expand into decorative cosmetics. It enables us to stay at the forefront of consumer trends by bridging color and skin care cosmetics", said Dr. Jörn Andreas, President of Cosmetic Ingredients Division at Symrise AG. "We will combine Kobo's broad range of market-leading product lines in surface treated pigments, sun care and color dispersions with our decades of experience in manufacturing and marketing high-quality cosmetic ingredients. Our customers will benefit from an unmatched range of UV filter products and a full spectrum of formulations and integrated solutions."

Incorporated in New Jersey in 1987 and headquartered in South Plainfield (NJ USA), Kobo Products Inc. is a pigment & powder specialist, providing innovative, technology-based raw materials to the cosmetic industry. Kobo has a very large color palette of surface treated pigments and dispersions to supply the market demand for make-up products for a wide range of skin tones. It's a market leader in mineral sunscreen technologies to create high protection formulations with broad spectrum protection, microspheres for enhanced textures, and materials that are derived of natural origin.

Seite 1 von 4
Symrise Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients to enter strategic partnership with Kobo to expand sunscreen and color cosmetics business DGAP-News: Symrise AG / Key word(s): Investment Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients to enter strategic partnership with Kobo to expand sunscreen and color cosmetics business 01.09.2021 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Successful Annual General Meeting 2021 and subdued sales and earnings development in 1st ...
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Thomas Hetmann scheidet mit sofortiger Wirkung aus dem Verwaltungsrat der LION ...
DGAP-News: CureVac's CVnCoV Phase 2b/3 Study Data Published in Preprints with The Lancet
DGAP-News: Lünendonk-Studie: q.beyond gehört zu den zehn wachstumsstärksten IT-Dienstleistern in ...
DGAP-News: Erlebnis Akademie AG: Geschäftsverlauf des ersten Halbjahres 2021 von der fünfmonatigen ...
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Erfolgreiche Hauptversammlung 2021 und gedämpfte Umsatz- und Ertragsentwicklung im 1. ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Phase 2b/3-Studiendaten für CVnCoV auf Pre-Print-Server The Lancet veröffentlicht
Hauptversammlung 2021 der Lloyd Fonds AG: Ambitioniertes weiteres Wachstum geplant
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg veräußert Softwaretochter Docufy GmbH an Elvaston ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON MATTRESS FIRM
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: Business Combination Agreement between Boxine GmbH and 468 SPAC I SE
DGAP-News: Funkwerk-Konzern mit sehr guter Geschäftsentwicklung im ersten Halbjahr 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG: HANA PHARM ERHÄLT MARKTZULASSUNG FÜR BYFAVO (REMIMAZOLAM) IN DER KURZSEDIERUNG IN ...
DGAP-News: M1 Kliniken AG publishes figures for the 1st half of 2021: stable business development despite ...
DGAP-Adhoc: ADVA Optical Networking SE und ADTRAN, Inc., unterzeichnen eine Vereinbarung über einen ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER INCREASED SIHPL SETTLEMENT OFFER
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Unaudited Trading Update for the ...
Deufol SE: Ergebnisse des ersten Halbjahrs 2021
DGAP-News: PAION AG VERÖFFENTLICHT KONZERN-FINANZERGEBNISSE FÜR DAS ERSTE HALBJAHR 2021
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap informiert über den aktuellen Stand ihrer Blue ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
10:25 UhrSymrise baut Kosmetikgeschäft mit Beteiligung in den USA aus
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
10:00 UhrDGAP-News: Symrise Cosmetic Ingredients will strategische Partnerschaft mit Kobo zum Ausbau der Geschäftsbereiche Sonnenschutz und Farben für Kosmetika eingehen
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21INDEX-MONITOR: Puma und Qiagen wohl im Dax 40 - Beiersdorf dagegen nicht
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
29.08.21HINTERGRUND/Zuwachs für den Dax: Wer spielt künftig in der ersten Börsenliga?
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21OFFIZIELLE KORREKTUR/INDEX-MONITOR: MDax verliert an Bedeutung
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
27.08.21Diese 3 MDAX-Aktien könnten schon bald in den DAX aufsteigen. Lohnt es sich hier jetzt zuzugreifen?
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
27.08.21INDEX-MONITOR: Kleinerer MDax verliert an Bedeutung - Vantage Towers steigt auf
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Symrise AG: Vorzeitige Rückzahlung von Wandelschuldverschreibungen
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21DGAP-Adhoc: Symrise AG: Early redemption of convertible bonds
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
26.08.21INDEX-MONITOR: Vor Dax-Aufstockung enges Rennen um die letzten Plätze
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte