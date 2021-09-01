checkAd

DGAP-News Partnership between SUSS MicroTec and SET to develop a combined equipment solution for 3D chip integration

Partnership between SUSS MicroTec and SET to develop a combined equipment solution for 3D chip integration (news with additional features)

01.09.2021 / 10:00
SUSS MicroTec SE and SET Corporation SA announce a partnership in sequential die-to-wafer (D2W) hybrid bonding, a die-based interconnect technology. As part of the partnership, SUSS MicroTec and SET will provide a fully automated, customizable, highest-yield equipment solution to customers. This solution will accelerate the industry's path towards advanced 3D multi-die solutions such as stacked memory and chiplet integration.

Garching, Germany and Saint-Jeoire, France, September 1, 2021 - SUSS MicroTec, a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the semiconductor industry announces a joint development agreement (JDA) with SET, a leading supplier of high precision flip-chip bonders. The main focus of the JDA is the development of a fully automated, customizable, highest-yield sequential die-to-wafer hybrid bonding equipment solution by combining SUSS MicroTec's expertise with FEOL-compatible automated surface preparation of wafers and singulated dies which are populated on a wafer or frame and SET's ultra-high accuracy die-placement technology, which will be further enhanced by high-performance metrology that offers closed-loop feedback to the bonding system.

At a time where traditional transistor-scaling is approaching its limit, 3D packaging and heterogeneous integration have already been widely adopted in the industry in order to further increase the performance and functionality of today's semiconductor devices. However, today's 2.5D and 3D packaging schemes are limited by the minimum interconnect density that traditional microbump technology can offer. Hybrid bonding solves this problem by bonding the direct contact between two metal pads (mostly copper) and surrounding dielectrics in one single bonding step. This bumpless bonding approach allows for substantially smaller pitches and higher interconnect density which are the key enablers for future generations of multi-die solutions.

