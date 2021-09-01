Result of the auction of DGB 0.00 per cent 2024, DGB 0.00 per cent 2031 and DGB 0.25 per cent 2052
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024
|
1,120
|
0
|
-
|
-
|
-
|99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031
|
4,640
|
3,660
|
100.67
|100 %
|-0.07 % p.a.
|99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052
|
2,170
|
2,170
|
97.05
|100 %
|0.35 % p.a.
|Total
|
7,930
|
5,830
Settlement: 3 September 2021
