Result of the auction of DGB 0.00 per cent 2024, DGB 0.00 per cent 2031 and DGB 0.25 per cent 2052

Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:           

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 24292 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2024 1,120
 0
 -
 -
 -
99 24102 DGB 0.00% 15/11/2031 4,640
 3,660
 100.67
 100 % -0.07 % p.a.
99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052 2,170
 2,170
 97.05
 100 % 0.35 % p.a.
Total 7,930
 5,830
      

Settlement: 3 September 2021





