checkAd

Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Update on Financial Restructuring

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
01.09.2021, 10:27  |   |   |   

Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 25 August 2021 in relation to the applications made by Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd ("PRPL") to extend the moratoria orders (granted by the Singapore Court on 27 May 2021) up to 31 January 2022 or such other date as the Singapore Court thinks fit in HC/SUM 3983/2021 and HC/SUM 3984/2021 (the "Moratorium Extension Applications").

The Singapore Court has today provided the following directions in relation to the Moratorium Extension Applications as follows:

1. By no later than 4pm (Singapore time) on Friday, 3 September 2021

Any person (including any creditor) who objects to the Moratorium Extension Applications shall file an affidavit.

2. By no later than 4pm (Singapore time) on Tuesday, 7 September 2021

Prosafe SE and PRPL shall file their reply affidavit(s), if any.

3. By no later than 4pm (Singapore time) on Thursday, 9 September 2021

The following are to be tendered to the Singapore court: (a) submissions and bundles of authorities which are to be exchanged among the parties; (b) an attendance list of all who wish to attend the hearing, indicating whether the party attending is supporting or opposing the Moratorium Extension Applications; and (c) a time bank setting out the allocation of time for oral submissions by each who wishes to address the Singapore Court at the hearing, on the assumption that the hearing will take no more than 1 hour altogether.

4. 10am (Singapore time) on Monday, 13 September 2021

Moratorium Extension Applications to be heard before the Honourable Justice Pang Khang Chau.

5. All affidavits are to be served by email followed by service on e-Litigation.

Creditors who wish to attend the hearing for the Moratorium Extension Applications are requested to inform the solicitors of Prosafe SE and PRPL of their intention to do so, by emailing Prosafe.Queries@CliffordChance.com with their details before 4pm (Singapore) time on Wednesday, 8 September 2021, indicating (a) whether they support or oppose the Moratorium Extension Applications and (b) the time they will require for oral submissions.


Prosafe SE and PRPL will make the appropriate announcements as and when there are any further material developments on the financial process and the matters above. Please monitor Prosafe SE's website for any announcements or update on the process.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 1 September 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO
Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Prosafe SE and subsidiary company Prosafe Rigs Pte. Ltd. – Update on Financial Restructuring Reference is made to the earlier information provided about the ongoing financial process with the lenders, the latest in a press release dated 25 August 2021 in relation to the applications made by Prosafe SE and Prosafe Rigs Pte Ltd ("PRPL") to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
Time to Get Cozy: DAVIDsTEA Launches New Spin on Pumpkin Spice
World-first agreement between Novartis and the NHS enables broad and rapid access to first-in-class ...
Icanic Brands Announces Binding LOI to Acquire 100% of LEEF Holdings, California’s Premier ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations and Financing Updates
POET Technologies to Participate at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Class 6 Fuel Cell Electric Truck powered by Hexagon Purus and Ballard launched at ACT Expo - ...
Itafos Announces Appointment of New Director
Friendable’s Fan Pass Platform Launches “Artist Pro” Services for Next-Level Marketing
Ayr Wellness Offers Incentive for Cash Exercise and Provides Notice of Early Expiry of All ...
Titel
NSAV ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH LUXFI TO PROVIDE LUXURY BRANDS WITH NFT’S
Agra Ventures Announces Details of Share Consolidation
Aadi Bioscience Announces Closing of Merger with Aerpio Pharmaceuticals and $155M Private Placement
DarkPulse, Inc. Finalizes Acquisition of Both Drone Based A.I. Company Remote Intelligence and ...
Agra Ventures Provides Cannabis Crop Highlights and Commercial Outlook
Playtika enters Design Entertainment market through acquisition of Reworks, maker of Redecor
WonderFi Announces Closing of Reverse Takeover and Public Listing on the NEO Exchange
Zogenix Receives Orphan Drug Designation for FINTEPLA (Fenfluramine) in Japan
UPDATE: Matterport Enters the Public Sector to Digitize U.S. Government Facilities, Infrastructure, and ...
Novartis presents important overall survival and quality-of-life results across solid tumor ...
Titel
Allarity Therapeutics’ oral PARP inhibitor, Stenoparib, demonstrates additional pre-clinical ...
BioNTech schließt Übernahme von Kites Neoantigen-TCR Zelltherapie-Plattform und ...
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Transaction in Own Shares
Oatly to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 16, 2021
Delta Drone International to Expand Its Australian Drone-Based Services Through Acquisition of ...
Exela Technologies erweitert das Angebot der digitalen Poststelle für kleine und mittelständische ...
Kalera AS to Acquire &ever GmbH to Form a Global Leader in the Vertical Farming Industry
Valneva Reports H1 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
Vornado Completes Acquisition of Partner’s 45% Ownership Interest in One Park Avenue
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...