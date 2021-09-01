checkAd

Turnover of Apranga Group in August 2021

The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 27.9 million in August 2021 and increased by 24.9% compared to August 2020.

The turnover of August 2021 is a record monthly turnover of Apranga Group in history.

In August 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 34.0% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 15.1% and in Estonia increased by 8.4%.

Due to epidemic coronavirus (COVID-19) infection, from 16 December 2020, all the Group’s stores in Lithuania were temporarily closed. Stores in Lithuania with a separate entrance from outside and a sales area not exceeding 300 square meters had been open since 15 February 2021. All stores with a separate entrance from outside had been open since 15 March 2021. All Group’s stores have been reopened in Lithuania from 19 April 2021, however, stores operating in shopping malls were not allowed to work on weekends, unless they had separate entrance from outside. Eventually, all Group’s stores have been open in Lithuania as of 29 May 2021. In Latvia, stores were temporarily closed from 19 December 2020. Stores with a separate entrance from outside and an area not exceeding 7,000 square meters have been open in Latvia from 7 April 2021. Group‘s stores that operate in shopping malls and have separate entrance from outside were reopened as of 22 May 2021. Eventually, all Group’s stores have been open in Latvia as of 3 June 2021. In Estonia, all Group’s stores were temporarily closed from 11 March 2021, and from 6 March 2021 to 11 March 2021 stores were not allowed to work on weekends. All Group‘s stores have been reopened in Estonia from 3 May 2021. These temporary closures had a significant impact on the Group's generated turnover in January-August 2021.

In January through August 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) totalled EUR 131.5 million and increased by 2.4% year-to-year.

In January-August 2021, the retail turnover of Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 11.7% year-to-year, in Latvia decreased by 18.1% and in Estonia increased by 1.1%.

Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 173 stores (101 in Lithuania, 47 in Latvia and 25 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 92.0 thousand sq. m., or by 1.5% less than a year ago.

Rimantas Perveneckas
„Apranga“ Group General Manager
+370 5 2390801






