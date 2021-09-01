EANS-News Wienerberger: Placement of treasury shares successfully completed
Company Information
* Funds from sale will be used to pursue growth strategy, particularly in water
and energy management
* Strong interest among Austrian and international institutional investors due
to sustainable and resilient business model
* Gross disposal proceeds of approximately EUR 81.25 million
On August 31, 2021 the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG has decided to offer
treasury shares of the Company to institutional investors by means of an
accelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding) and subject to an
exclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights of existing shareholders. The
placement of treasury shares was successfully completed.
The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG announces that 2,500,000 treasury shares,
i. e. 2.2% of the Company's share capital, were successfully placed with
institutional investors by means of an accelerated private placement
(accelerated bookbuilding). The sale price per share amounts to EUR 32.50, gross
sale proceeds total approx. EUR 81.25 million. Closing is intended for September
3, 2021.
Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG, explains: "The sale of our treasury
shares by means of an accelerated private placement was accepted by the market
with great interest. It reflects the commitment of Wienerberger to the
appropriate growth opportunities, and thereby creates sustainable added value
for their investors. In response to the impacts of climate change and the
scarcity of the resource water in the right quality, we will consistently pursue
our sustainable growth strategy in line with ambitious ESG criteria and with a
focus on innovation, sustainability and digitalization. Wienerberger is already
contributing significantly to the improvement of energy efficiency and water
management with its innovative building materials solutions in the new
construction and renovation sectors. In addition, the value creation from our
announced acquisitions and the success of our ongoing transformation into a
