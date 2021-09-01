--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 4

Company InformationVienna - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY,IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTHAFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BEPROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.* Funds from sale will be used to pursue growth strategy, particularly in waterand energy management* Strong interest among Austrian and international institutional investors dueto sustainable and resilient business model* Gross disposal proceeds of approximately EUR 81.25 millionOn August 31, 2021 the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG has decided to offertreasury shares of the Company to institutional investors by means of anaccelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding) and subject to anexclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights of existing shareholders. Theplacement of treasury shares was successfully completed.The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG announces that 2,500,000 treasury shares,i. e. 2.2% of the Company's share capital, were successfully placed withinstitutional investors by means of an accelerated private placement(accelerated bookbuilding). The sale price per share amounts to EUR 32.50, grosssale proceeds total approx. EUR 81.25 million. Closing is intended for September3, 2021.Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG, explains: "The sale of our treasuryshares by means of an accelerated private placement was accepted by the marketwith great interest. It reflects the commitment of Wienerberger to theappropriate growth opportunities, and thereby creates sustainable added valuefor their investors. In response to the impacts of climate change and thescarcity of the resource water in the right quality, we will consistently pursueour sustainable growth strategy in line with ambitious ESG criteria and with afocus on innovation, sustainability and digitalization. Wienerberger is alreadycontributing significantly to the improvement of energy efficiency and watermanagement with its innovative building materials solutions in the newconstruction and renovation sectors. In addition, the value creation from ourannounced acquisitions and the success of our ongoing transformation into a