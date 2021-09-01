checkAd

EANS-News Wienerberger: Placement of treasury shares successfully completed

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
01.09.2021, 10:40  |  61   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wienerberger AG!
Long
Basispreis 28,05€
Hebel 6,25
Ask 0,51
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 38,69€
Hebel 5,81
Ask 0,57
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.


Company Information

Vienna - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY,
IN WHOLE OR IN PART, INTO OR IN THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, SOUTH
AFRICA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH OFFERS OR SALES WOULD BE
PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW.



* Funds from sale will be used to pursue growth strategy, particularly in water
and energy management
* Strong interest among Austrian and international institutional investors due
to sustainable and resilient business model
* Gross disposal proceeds of approximately EUR 81.25 million


On August 31, 2021 the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG has decided to offer
treasury shares of the Company to institutional investors by means of an
accelerated private placement (accelerated bookbuilding) and subject to an
exclusion of acquisition (subscription) rights of existing shareholders. The
placement of treasury shares was successfully completed.

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG announces that 2,500,000 treasury shares,
i. e. 2.2% of the Company's share capital, were successfully placed with
institutional investors by means of an accelerated private placement
(accelerated bookbuilding). The sale price per share amounts to EUR 32.50, gross
sale proceeds total approx. EUR 81.25 million. Closing is intended for September
3, 2021.

Heimo Scheuch, CEO of Wienerberger AG, explains: "The sale of our treasury
shares by means of an accelerated private placement was accepted by the market
with great interest. It reflects the commitment of Wienerberger to the
appropriate growth opportunities, and thereby creates sustainable added value
for their investors. In response to the impacts of climate change and the
scarcity of the resource water in the right quality, we will consistently pursue
our sustainable growth strategy in line with ambitious ESG criteria and with a
focus on innovation, sustainability and digitalization. Wienerberger is already
contributing significantly to the improvement of energy efficiency and water
management with its innovative building materials solutions in the new
construction and renovation sectors. In addition, the value creation from our
announced acquisitions and the success of our ongoing transformation into a
Seite 1 von 4
Wienerberger Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Wienerberger: Placement of treasury shares successfully completed - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Company Information Vienna - NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Klinikum Bielefeld auch im Corona Jahr 2020 mit positivem Jahresergebnis (FOTO)
Continental, DPD Schweiz und Futuricum setzen mit Weltrekord ein Zeichen für E-Mobilität ...
Landmark Clinical Study Shows Heated Tobacco Products May Reduce the Health Risks of Cigarette ...
EANS-Adhoc: Wienerberger commences sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding procedure
Deutsche Marine investiert in Digitalfunklösung von Motorola Solutions zur Sicherung von ...
Hauptversammlung 2021: H&K AG präsentiert sich als verlässlicher Partner unserer Sicherheitskräfte ...
Adyen präsentiert Score mit GoFundMe - ein Tool für maschinelles Lernen zur einfachen ...
the nu company sammelt 14 Millionen Euro in Series A ein / Food-Startup will mit frischem Kapital ...
Hybrides Arbeiten: Studie von Entrust zeigt Chancen und Herausforderungen
Vor 75 Jahren nahm die APA ihren Betrieb auf
Titel
Erster Spatenstich für den Schwarz-Projekt-Campus (FOTO)
Ethereum 2.0 Staking einfacher und lohnender gemacht mit Matrixport's First-Mover "ETH 2.0 ...
Coinbase und BIG geben Partnerschaft bekannt
Visa Mobile Payment Monitor 2021: Kontaktloses Bezahlen wird zum Standard, mobil legt weiter zu (FOTO)
Politik/Wirtschaft / Abellio noch früher auf dem Abstellgleis - Zugbetreiber geht das Geld aus
CAMELOT als globaler Vorreiter im Supply Chain Management bestätigt
Fairtrade Zertifizierung | Wie funktioniert Fairtrade?
SKODA AUTO produziert 100.000stes iV-Fahrzeug (FOTO)
Grüner Fisher Investments: Was Sie von einer Vermögensverwaltung erwarten können
Glasfaser für alle - Kooperationsvereinbarung für das Giganetz "Made in ...
Titel
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber
Dieselgate 2.0: OLG Nürnberg ändert Rechtsprechung zum VW-Motor EA288 / Thermofenster wird künftig ...
Heidelberg startet mit hohem Bestellvolumen und verbesserter operativer Ertragskraft in das neue ...
Internationales PwC-Netzwerk gibt Strategie-Update bekannt: PwC Deutschland stellt bis 2024 bis zu 10.000 neue Mitarbeitende ein
Quirin Privatbank AG: Halbjahresergebnis mehr als verdoppelt (FOTO)
EANS-News: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Q1 21/22 - AT&S setzt ...
VW Abgasskandal: Schadensersatz für VW Diesel mit EA288-Motor (Euro 5)
Arvato Supply Chain Solutions forms strategic relationship with marketplace integrator ...
TUI mit erfolgreichem Neustart der Geschäftsaktivitäten / Cashflow im 3. ...
EA288-Abgasskandal: OLG Naumburg sieht auch bei Fahrzeugen mit SCR-Katalysator unzulässige Abschalteinrichtungen ...
Titel
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)
Tagesspiegel exklusiv: Kunden erhalten Geld von der Autoversicherung zurück
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Gas: 75 Grundversorger kündigen Preiserhöhungen um 7,5 Prozent an (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
31.08.21EANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
31.08.21EANS-Adhoc: Wienerberger commences sale of treasury shares through accelerated bookbuilding procedure
news aktuell | Ad-hocs
31.08.21Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX legt zu
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
31.08.21EANS Adhoc: Wienerberger AG (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
31.08.21EANS-Adhoc: Successful placement of treasury shares of Wienerberger AG through accelerated bookbuilding procedure
news aktuell | Ad-hocs
25.08.21EANS-Stimmrechte: Wienerberger AG / Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß §135 Abs. 2 BörseG
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
25.08.21EANS-Voting Rights: Wienerberger AG / Publication of a participation notification according to art. 135 para. 2 Stock Exchange Act
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
25.08.21EANS-Hinweisbekanntmachung: Wienerberger AG / Halbjahresfinanzbericht gemäß § 125 Abs. 1 BörseG
news aktuell | Pressemitteilungen
23.08.21Aktien Wien Schluss: Fest - Titel aus der Ölbranche stark nachgefragt
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Wienerberger: Starker Jahresauftakt
4investors | Kommentare