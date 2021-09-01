checkAd

HYPPE launches Q

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
01.09.2021, 10:42  |  36   |   |   

so Q so unique 

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Romeo Group Co.,Ltd.'s brand HYPPE has launched its latest product, Q. HYPPE is the vape brand founded in the USA that has, within only a few short years, expanded to the rest of the world, with teams based in the USA, UK, Russia, Spain and Australia.

Hyppe Q product KV

HYPPE is an all-in-one Vape brand founded and popularized in the USA - with US Headquarters located in Los Angeles.

As one of the top 3 ENDS brands in the nation, HYPPE is already available for consumer purchase in the USA in over 30,000 stores and many different online retailers.

HYPPE Q: Superior flavor experience, Crystal glass style appearance

With an ergonomically designed mouthpiece, HYPPE Q provides more pure taste, and is available in a variety of 20 flavours to suit any preference, including tobacco, pineapple ice pink watermelon and blue razz and much more.

Users can easily grip it without it slipping from their grasp. With 2% nicotine (mg) 600 Puffs vape juice you're going to be satisfied with every tasty puff. No refilling, no charging and no lighter required. It's ready to vape whenever.

Contact: sales@hyppebrand.com 

For more information, visit https://hyppebrand.com/q/ and follow our networks on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. https://www.instagram.com/hyppe_eu/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605422/Hyppe_Q.jpg




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HYPPE launches Q so Q so unique  SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Romeo Group Co.,Ltd.'s brand HYPPE has launched its latest product, Q. HYPPE is the vape brand founded in the USA that has, within only a few short years, expanded to the rest …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Von Hippel-Lindau Disease Therapeutic Market Size Expected to Surge at a CAGR of 8.3% for the Study ...
Flashing & Accessories Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion in 2026, Says ...
5G Empowering the Media Transformation
Endo Comments on Non-Infringement Ruling in VASOSTRICT Patent Litigation
Matillion Recognized in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Data Integration Tools
Erik Selin invests MNOK 104 in Zwipe through private placement
Saudi Arabia's Future Minerals Summit to Showcase Mining Investment Potential in ME, Central Asia, ...
Lacework Quarterly Cloud Threat Report Shows the Automated Techniques Cybercriminals are Using to ...
Counterbalance Forklift Trucks is predicted to Optimize Productivity & Ensuring Workplace Safety
Industrial Floor Coating Market to Reach $9.48 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 4.8% CAGR: AMR
Titel
DRIFE Hires Chief Scientist in 'big tech', Approaching $1 Billion Valuation After Historic Launch
LyondellBasell Announces Retirement of Chief Executive Officer
Face Mask Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Why Experts Expect Lithium Supply Will Keep Growing Along With Rising Electric Vehicle (EV) Demand
Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market to Generate $385,767.5 Million and Exhibit a CAGR of ...
Growth in Demand for Pharmaceutical Products in lieu of the COVID-19 and increase in E-Commerce Activity across ME region, will drive Logistics Market in UAE: Ken Research
Neuromod establishes US presence, adds local leadership
The Original Bitcoin Protocol: What is It and Why Does It Matter?
Automated Overhead Cranes Market Worth US$ 2928.59 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.7% Globally, ...
Global Radiation Oncology Market to Garner a Revenue of $10,679.7 Million, Growing at a CAGR of ...
Titel
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI
Cannabis Companies Prepare for Explosive Growth Following Federal US Legalization
Will This Exciting Discovery Create The World's Next Oil Nation
EY and Microsoft announce expansion of collaboration to drive a US$15b growth opportunity and ...
David Phillips appointed Head of UK and Investor Relations of Aker Carbon Capture
Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid ...
Introducing 'ENVOY Network'
Endo Reports Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Updates 2021 Financial Guidance
LG Energy Solution to have 6-year access to nickel, cobalt from Australian Mines amid heated ...
Cryptocurrency Achieves Breakthrough Acceptance as US Senate Negotiators Deem it as Infrastructure
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...