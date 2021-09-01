SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud computing market size is expected to reach USD 1,251.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including digital transformation across various industries, a surge in internet penetration, and big data consumption in various verticals. Increasing adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to further support the growth of the market for cloud computing.