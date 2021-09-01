checkAd

Cloud Computing Market Size Worth $1251.09 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 19.1% Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global cloud computing market size is expected to reach USD 1,251.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 19.1% over the forecast period, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including digital transformation across various industries, a surge in internet penetration, and big data consumption in various verticals. Increasing adoption of 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and Artificial Intelligence (AI) is expected to further support the growth of the market for cloud computing.

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The IaaS segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increased adoption of multi-cloud due to benefits, such as scalability and fast data accessibility
  • Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment from 2021 to 2028 due to high demand for cloud computing in SMEs owing to reduced costs of IT hardware and software, improved processing capacity and elasticity of storage, and greater mobility of access to data and service
  • The hybrid deployment segment is anticipated to register the second-fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the growth of cloud and industrialized services and decrease in traditional Data Center Outsourcing (DCO)
  • Moreover, along with the flexibility to move workloads between private and public deployment depending on the computing needs, a hybrid deployment is expected to provide enterprises more data deployment options in the long run
  • The manufacturing end-use segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Owing to various functionalities, cloud computing aids manufacturers in utilizing multiple types of production systems, ranging from High-Performance Computing (HPC) and 3D printing to IoT and industrial robots
  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market over the forecast period owing to the increasing focus of SMEs and large enterprises to enhance their digital initiatives
  • The growth in the IT services industry in markets, such as India, China, and other South Asian regions, is also expected to propel the regional market growth over the forecast period

Read 130 page market research report, "Cloud Computing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service (SaaS, IaaS), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), By End Use (BFSI, Manufacturing), By Deployment, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028", by Grand View Research

