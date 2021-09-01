EQS-News Nordea appoints new Chief Compliance Officer and new Chief Audit Executive
|
EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Personnel
Nordea appoints new Chief Compliance Officer and new Chief Audit Executive
Ulrika Romantschuk, Head of Group Brand, Communication and Marketing; +358 9 5300 6784
Group Communication, +358 10 416 8023 or press@nordea.com
The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 9.30 EET on 1 September 2021.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Nordea Bank Abp
|Smålandsgatan 17
|105 71 Stockholm
|Sweden
|ISIN:
|CH0284415681
|Valor:
|A1Z2TU
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1230368
|End of News
|EQS Group News Service
|
1230368 01.09.2021Nordea Bk 0,55 % bis 06/25 jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare