Nordea appoints new Chief Compliance Officer and new Chief Audit Executive

Nordea Bank Abp
Stock exchange release - Changes board/management/auditors
1 September 2021 at 9.30 EET


Jamie Graham, current Chief Audit Executive, is appointed Chief Compliance Officer and a member of the Group Leadership Team. Virpi Vuorinen, current Head of Group Internal Audit Operations, is appointed Chief Audit Executive.

Nordea's current Chief Compliance Officer is returning to the United States and will be succeeded by Jamie Graham, 47, who today is Chief Audit Executive at Nordea.

Jamie Graham joined Nordea five years ago and has more than 20 years of internal and external audit experience. Before joining Nordea he held several senior roles at Barclays, including the position of Global Head of Compliance Audit, and also managerial roles at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Jamie Graham is based in Helsinki and qualified as a Chartered Accountant from the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Nordea's current Head of Group Internal Audit Operations, Virpi Vuorinen, 46, will become new Chief Audit Executive. Virpi Vuorinen has worked at Nordea for 22 years and previously held the role of Head of Audit in Corporate & Investment Banking and at Nordea Bank Russia, as well as several senior audit manager positions. She is a Certified Internal Auditor from the Global Institute of Internal Auditors.

"I am very pleased to announce two strong internal successors in these positions, and I warmly welcome Jamie Graham as our new Chief Compliance Officer and Virpi Vuorinen as our new Chief Audit Executive", says President and Group CEO Frank Vang-Jensen.

To further emphasise the importance of the compliance organisation, the Chief Compliance Officer will be a member of the Group Leadership Team and report to the President and Group CEO of Nordea.

Both appointments are subject to regulatory approval and the changes will take effect on 1 October 2021.

The Group Risk organisation will continue to be headed by Matthew Elderfield, Chief Risk Officer, and he will continue as a member of the Group Leadership Team.


