DGAP-News: One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l. / Key word(s): Bond/Insolvency

One Square Advisory Services S.á.r.l.: Air Berlin PLC - Fifth status report in the insolvency proceedings of Air Berlin PLC available



01.09.2021 / 11:11

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Munich, 01 September 2021 - The insolvency administrator of Air Berlin PLC provided KEOS GbR ("KEOS"), in its capacity as joint representative of the EUR 225 million, 2011/2018, 8.250% bond issued by Air Berlin PLC (ISIN: DE000AB100B4 / WKN: AB100B), with a report on the progress of the insolvency proceedings concerning the assets of Air Berlin PLC.



Bondholders can request a copy of the insolvency administrator's report from KEOS upon delivery of proof of their creditor status in the form of a recent deposit account statement (not older than 10 working days). Please send your request and supporting documents by email to



Please note that the report may contain information whose use and/or disclosure may be regulated and/or restricted as MNPI within the meaning of Art. 14 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) or other applicable laws. KEOS will not assess whether or not the report in fact contains any such information or sweep the report from (potential) such information.



KEOS will keep registered bondholders informed about the further developments and is available for questions via email at - The insolvency administrator of Air Berlin PLC provided KEOS GbR ("KEOS"), in its capacity as joint representative of the EUR 225 million, 2011/2018, 8.250% bond issued by Air Berlin PLC (ISIN: DE000AB100B4 / WKN: AB100B), with a report on the progress of the insolvency proceedings concerning the assets of Air Berlin PLC.Bondholders can request a copy of the insolvency administrator's report from KEOS upon delivery of proof of their creditor status in the form of a recent deposit account statement (not older than 10 working days). Please send your request and supporting documents by email to airberlin@onesquareadvisors.com or by fax to +49 89 15 98 98 22. The report will only be sent by email and is only available in German. At the request of certain bondholders, KEOS has translated the main facts for convenience purposes into English. However, only the German version is binding, and the translation is without guarantee and should not be relied upon for purposes of decision making. It is a working version, and the German version alone is authoritative.Please note that the report may contain information whose use and/or disclosure may be regulated and/or restricted as MNPI within the meaning of Art. 14 of the regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) or other applicable laws. KEOS will not assess whether or not the report in fact contains any such information or sweep the report from (potential) such information.KEOS will keep registered bondholders informed about the further developments and is available for questions via email at airberlin@onesquareadvisors.com . Bondholders who have not yet registered with us are kindly asked to register on our homepage at https://onesquareadvisors.com/bonds/airberlin/ for future updates on the Air Berlin PLC insolvency proceedings.

Contact:

KEOS GbR

Theatinerstr. 36

80333 Munich

fax +49 89 15 989822

email

web



KEOS GbRTheatinerstr. 3680333 Munichfax +49 89 15 989822email airberlin@onesquareadvisors.com web www.onesquareadvisors.com

01.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

